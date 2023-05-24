Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bill Kaplan, Breeders’ Cup Champ, Passes at 77

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Florida Trainer Bill Kaplan Passes Away at 77

Florida-based trainer Bill Kaplan passed away at the age of 77 on Friday, leaving behind a legacy of graded-stakes winners and a Breeders’ Cup victory. Kaplan, who won the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint in 2011 with Musical Romance, died from cancer at Coral Springs Medical Center.

Notable Graded-Stakes Winners

Kaplan’s notable graded-stakes winners include:

Indiana Derby (G2) winner East Hall

Davona Dale (G2) and Old Hat (G3) winner Ekati’s Phaeton

Palm Beach Stakes (G3) winner Mr. Livingston

Spectacular Bid Stakes (G3) winner Seacliff, who also swept the 1995 Florida Stallion Stakes

Ravensmoor, Fortune Pending, and Castlebrook, a track-record holder at Calder

In 2007, Kaplan also saddled Imawildandcrazyguy to a fourth-place finish in the Kentucky Derby (G1).

A Keen Eye at Sales

As his stable grew, Kaplan became known for his keen eye at yearling and 2-year-old sales. Musical Romance, who earned $1.6 million and later sold at auction for $1.6 million, was purchased for $22,000. Mr. Livingston, a winner of $400,000, went for $42,000, and East Hall, who earned $870,000, was bought for $55,000.

Donations in Memory

At the family’s request, donations in Kaplan’s memory may be made in his name to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

The racing community mourns the loss of a talented trainer, but Bill Kaplan’s legacy will live on through his horses, his eye for talent, and his contributions to the sport. Rest in peace, Bill.

News Source : HRN Staff

Source Link :Breeders’ Cup winner Bill Kaplan dies at 77/