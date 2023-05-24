Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bill Kaplan, Breeders’ Cup Champ, Passes at 77

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
Florida Trainer Bill Kaplan Passes Away at 77
Florida-based trainer Bill Kaplan passed away at the age of 77 on Friday, leaving behind a legacy of graded-stakes winners and a Breeders’ Cup victory. Kaplan, who won the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint in 2011 with Musical Romance, died from cancer at Coral Springs Medical Center.
Notable Graded-Stakes Winners
Kaplan’s notable graded-stakes winners include:
- Indiana Derby (G2) winner East Hall
- Davona Dale (G2) and Old Hat (G3) winner Ekati’s Phaeton
- Palm Beach Stakes (G3) winner Mr. Livingston
- Spectacular Bid Stakes (G3) winner Seacliff, who also swept the 1995 Florida Stallion Stakes
- Ravensmoor, Fortune Pending, and Castlebrook, a track-record holder at Calder
In 2007, Kaplan also saddled Imawildandcrazyguy to a fourth-place finish in the Kentucky Derby (G1).
A Keen Eye at Sales
As his stable grew, Kaplan became known for his keen eye at yearling and 2-year-old sales. Musical Romance, who earned $1.6 million and later sold at auction for $1.6 million, was purchased for $22,000. Mr. Livingston, a winner of $400,000, went for $42,000, and East Hall, who earned $870,000, was bought for $55,000.
Donations in Memory
At the family’s request, donations in Kaplan’s memory may be made in his name to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.
The racing community mourns the loss of a talented trainer, but Bill Kaplan’s legacy will live on through his horses, his eye for talent, and his contributions to the sport. Rest in peace, Bill.
News Source : HRN Staff
Source Link :Breeders’ Cup winner Bill Kaplan dies at 77/