Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bill McGovern, ex-footballer & Giants coach, dies at 60

Former UCLA Football Defensive Coordinator Bill McGovern Dies at 60

On Tuesday, UCLA announced the passing of former defensive coordinator Bill McGovern at the age of 60 due to cancer. McGovern, who graduated from Bergen Catholic in 1981, joined UCLA’s coaching staff in February of 2022 and only served as the defensive coordinator for last season before being given the role of Director of Football Administration due to health issues. He returned to the coaches booth for UCLA’s Sun Bowl appearance where they lost to Pitt by a late field goal.

McGovern had a long and successful coaching career, spending eight years in the NFL where he coached for the Chicago Bears, New York Giants, and Philadelphia Eagles. He spent the 2020 season with the Nebraska Cornhuskers before joining Chip Kelly’s staff with the Bruins. Prior to that, he spent 13 years as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for Boston College, where the Eagles went to a bowl game in 11 of those seasons. He developed star players, including seven-time Pro Bowler Luke Kuechly and Super Bowl champions B.J. Raji and Mark Herzlich.

As a player at Holy Cross, McGovern was a four-year starter where he tallied 24 career interceptions, tying the Division I-AA record. He had a record 11 interceptions his senior year and is a member of the school’s Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor.

McGovern is survived by his wife, Colleen, and three daughters. In a statement released to UCLA, the McGovern family thanked the entire UCLA community for their love and support during McGovern’s battle with cancer. They also expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of such a historic athletic tradition and the love and prayers of their UCLA family during this difficult time.

In conclusion, the UCLA community mourns the loss of a talented and respected coach who will be deeply missed. McGovern’s contributions to the football program will not be forgotten, and his legacy will live on through the players he mentored and the memories he created. Rest in peace, Bill McGovern.

News Source : Victoria Hernandez, USA TODAY

Source Link :Former Bergen Catholic football player and Giants assistant coach Bill McGovern dies at 60/