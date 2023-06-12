Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bill Mitchell Passes Away: Condolences

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Bill Mitchell: A Golfing Legend

It is with immense sadness that we mourn the passing of Bill Mitchell BEM, one of our most dedicated volunteers. For over 40 years, Bill had been a guiding force in the fields of handicapping, course rating, greenkeeping, and environmental stewardship, not just in Scotland but all over the world.

A Legacy of Influence

Bill’s impact on the golfing world was undeniable. He had served as Chairman of the Scottish Golf Union and Director of Golf Services, and had played a pivotal role in developing these positions. He had also been a member of numerous committees, including the Committee for National Golf Course Ratings (CONGU), the Committee for European Golf Association Handicapping and Course Ratings, and the Committee for United States Golf Association (USGA) Course Ratings.

In fact, Bill was the first person from the UK to receive a personal invitation to join the USGA Course Ratings committee, a testament to the respect and admiration he had earned from his peers. He had also received a personal invitation to join the United States Golf Association, a first for any individual from the United Kingdom.

A Loss Felt Around the World

Bill’s contributions to Scottish Golf and the wider golfing community will be sorely missed. His passing has been mourned by golfers all over the world, a testament to the impact he had made on the sport. His life will be remembered with great affection.

The funeral services for Bill will be held on June 16 at 11:00 AM at the Johnstone High Parish Church, followed by his burial at the Kilbarchan graveyard at 12:00 PM.

A Tribute to Bill’s Legacy

As we bid farewell to Bill, we are reminded of the incredible legacy he leaves behind. His dedication and passion for the sport of golf have inspired countless individuals, and his contributions will continue to shape the future of the game.

Rest in peace, Bill Mitchell. You will be sorely missed, but your legacy will live on.

