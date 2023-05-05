Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bill Scollie, Former City Councillor, Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Bill Scollie: A Legacy of Service and Passion

Thunder Bay residents are mourning the loss of a beloved community member, Bill Scollie, who passed away at the age of 81. Scollie was a prominent figure in the city, serving as a city councillor for three terms and running the iconic Ski Haus, a family-owned specialty ski shop that has been in operation for over 50 years.

A Life of Service

Scollie’s dedication to public service began in 1997, when he was first elected as an at-large councillor. He was subsequently re-elected twice, serving until 2006. During his tenure, Scollie was known for his commitment to making Thunder Bay a better place to live and work. He was a strong advocate for economic development, infrastructure improvements, and community engagement.

Scollie was also deeply involved in sports and recreation, serving on various committees and boards related to athletics in Thunder Bay. He was a decorated rower, competing at the 1975 world championships. For his contributions to sports in the region, he was twice inducted into the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.

A Legacy of Entrepreneurship

Scollie’s entrepreneurial spirit was just as strong as his commitment to public service. In 1963, he opened the Imperial Pro Shop on Victoria Avenue, which eventually became The Ski Haus. The shop, which is now located on Brodie Street, has been run by the Scollie family for over half a century, making it the oldest family-owned specialty ski shop in the country.

Under Scollie’s leadership, The Ski Haus became a fixture in the Thunder Bay community. It was not just a place to buy ski equipment – it was a hub for outdoor enthusiasts and a gathering place for friends and family. Scollie was passionate about skiing and the outdoors, and his love for these activities was infectious.

A Lasting Impact

Scollie’s passing is a loss not just for his family and friends, but for the entire Thunder Bay community. He was a tireless advocate for the city, and his contributions to sports and recreation will be remembered for years to come. The Ski Haus, which he helped build into a local institution, will continue to be a testament to his entrepreneurial spirit and his love for the outdoors.

As we mourn the loss of Bill Scollie, we can take comfort in knowing that his legacy will endure. He was a man who lived life to the fullest, who gave back to his community, and who inspired others to do the same. Rest in peace, Bill Scollie. You will be missed.

News Source : TBNewsWatch.com

Source Link :Former city councillor Bill Scollie has died/