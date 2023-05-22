Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bill to Decriminalise Attempted Suicide Approved by Dewan Rakyat

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Malaysia decriminalizes attempted suicide

The Dewan Rakyat, the lower house of the Parliament of Malaysia, has unanimously approved the amendments to the Penal Code (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill 2023, to decriminalize attempted suicide. The move is seen as a positive step towards de-stigmatizing mental health and encouraging individuals to seek help when needed.

Abolishing Section 309

The amendments, comprising four clauses, include the removal of Section 309 of Act 574, which criminalized attempted suicide. Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Legal and Institutional Reforms) Ramkarpal Singh said that the existence of Section 309 was a provision from the 19th century, when criminalizing suicide was seen as a prevention measure. However, in modern times, medical treatment and not prosecution is seen as the best way to address the issue.

The removal of Section 309 is expected to be a stepping stone in preventing attempted suicide in the country and encouraging individuals to seek help. It is also expected to help reduce the rate of suicide attempts and remove the stigma associated with such attempts.

New criminal offenses

The amendments also seek to recognize any abetment of an attempted suicide by any individual as a criminal offense under Section 306 of Act 574. Currently, Section 306 only provides for the offense of abetment of suicide or attempted suicide with up to 10 years in jail and a fine upon conviction.

Additionally, it would be a criminal offense for those who abet the suicide attempt of a child, a person of limited faculties, or a person in a state of intoxication under Section 305. The amendments of Sections 305 and 306 would also cover the action of cyberbullies found abetting or influencing the suicides of children and those who were mentally disabled as a criminal offense.

Ramkarpal added that the decision is to protect victims from online bullying, which could lead to suicide. He said there are cyberbullies who were involved in encouraging the victims to end their own lives through online platforms. If they are detected and there is evidence of the act on a child or a mentally disabled person, the case will be investigated.

Passing the Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment No 2) Act 2023

The Dewan Rakyat also passed the Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment No 2) Act 2023 by a voice vote. The amendment of the Criminal Procedure Code or Act 593 is consequential to the amendments made to Act 574. It included abetting attempted suicide of a child or a person who lacks mental capacity, or any person, as a criminal offense.

The way forward

The Malaysian government’s move to decriminalize attempted suicide is seen as a positive step towards de-stigmatizing mental health. It is hoped that individuals who are struggling with mental health issues will feel more comfortable seeking help without fear of prosecution. The amendments to the Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code are also expected to provide greater protection to vulnerable individuals, including children and those who are mentally disabled, from online bullying and abetment of suicide.

Suicide decriminalisation Mental health legislation Suicide prevention measures Stigma reduction for mental health issues Suicide awareness and education

News Source : RAHIMY RAHIM,GERARD GIMINO,TEH ATHIRA YUSOF

Source Link :Dewan Rakyat approves Bill to decriminalise attempted suicide/