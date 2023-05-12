Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bill to defund libraries for restricting sexually explicit books from kids passed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Illinois Passes Law Penalizing Schools for Limiting Children’s Access to Pornographic Material

The state of Illinois has passed a controversial new law that penalizes schools for limiting children’s access to pornographic material. While other states are working to remove such content from public schools and children’s library access, Illinois is moving in the opposite direction with the adoption of House Bill 2789.

American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights

The bill, which has cleared both chambers of the Illinois legislature, adopts the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights. This bill indicates that materials should not be proscribed or removed because of partisan or doctrinal disapproval. Alternatively, schools can develop a written statement declaring the inherent authority of the library or library system to assemble a diverse collection of material and prohibit the practice of banning specific books or resources.

Penalties for Non-Compliance

Any library or library system that fails to adopt the ALA bill of rights or an equivalent policy against the removal of materials will be ineligible for state grants under the new law. Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to sign the bill into law soon.

Controversy Surrounding the Law

The new law has sparked controversy in Illinois and beyond. Critics argue that it will expose children to harmful content and contribute to the sexualization of minors. Supporters, however, see it as a victory for free speech and intellectual freedom.

Other States’ Reactions

Other states have taken a different approach to limiting children’s exposure to pornographic material. In 2021, the state of Florida passed a law requiring public schools to provide parents with written notice of any sexually explicit material used in classroom instruction. In 2019, the state of Maine passed a law prohibiting public schools from providing students with access to any material containing explicit sexual content.

Conclusion

The new law in Illinois is sure to be a topic of heated debate in the coming months. While some see it as a victory for free speech, others view it as a threat to children’s well-being. Only time will tell how this controversial legislation will play out in practice.

Censorship First Amendment Book banning Parental control Freedom of expression

News Source : WND News Services

Source Link :State passes bill to defund libraries that keep sexually explicit books away from children/