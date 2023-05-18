Dead – Death – Obituary News : Billionaire Real Estate Investor Sam Zell Passes Away at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Sam Zell: The “Grave Dancer” Who Revolutionized Real Estate Investment

Sam Zell, a Chicago real estate magnate known for his ability to revive struggling properties and his unconventional business practices, passed away at the age of 81 due to complications from a recent illness. Zell was widely regarded as a visionary entrepreneur who revolutionized the modern real estate investment trust, which is now a $4 trillion industry.

Born in Highland Park, Illinois, Zell got his start in real estate while he was a college student at the University of Michigan. He managed his dorm building in exchange for free rent, eventually moving on to manage other properties and starting his own apartment-management business, which he later sold. After briefly working at a Chicago law firm, he teamed up with his fraternity brother Robert Lurie to acquire distressed properties from developers struggling with high interest rates.

Zell’s reputation as a contrarian investor and “Grave Dancer” grew in the mid-1970s, when he talked about his penchant for spotting and pursuing opportunities in an article that bore that nickname. He was a risk-taker, both in his business dealings and his personal life, with hobbies that included motorcycle riding, skiing, racquetball, and paintball. He was also a sports fan and had stakes in the Chicago Bulls and Chicago White Sox.

Real estate was Zell’s trademark, but he was involved in a wide range of industries throughout his career. He was a professional opportunist, as he described himself in an interview, and his holdings represented much more than just real estate. In fact, when he made the ill-fated acquisition of the Tribune Co. for $13 billion in 2007, he noted that real estate only represented about 25% of his portfolio. The media giant filed for bankruptcy the following year, tarnishing Zell’s image.

Despite this setback, Zell remained a highly successful and influential figure in the world of business. He sold Equity Office, the office-tower company he spent three decades building, to Blackstone Group for $39 billion in 2007, which was the largest private equity transaction in history. Zell personally netted $1 billion from the sale. He also encouraged institutional investors to pool their money for commercial real estate in the early 1990s when it was not a popular investment option.

Zell’s love of risk and unconventional business practices often made him a controversial figure, but there is no denying the impact he had on the real estate industry and beyond. He launched and grew hundreds of companies during his 60-plus-year career and created countless jobs. He co-founded the Samuel Zell & Robert H. Lurie Institute for Entrepreneurial Studies at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business in 1999 with Lurie’s widow, Ann, and was fiercely protective of his personal life.

Sam Zell is survived by his wife, Helen; his sister Julie Baskes and her husband, Roger Baskes; his sister Leah Zell; his three children, Kellie Zell and son-in-law Scott Peppet, Matthew Zell, and JoAnn Zell; and his nine grandchildren. He will be remembered as a visionary entrepreneur who bucked tradition and made a significant impact on the world of business.

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :Sam Zell, billionaire real estate investor, dies at 81/