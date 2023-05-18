Dead – Death – Obituary News : Billy Graham, WWE Legend Passes Away at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Wrestling Legend Billy Graham Passes Away at 79, Cause of Death Unknown

On May 17, 2023, the pro wrestling world lost a legend with the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Billy Graham. The 79-year-old had been battling various health issues for some time and had been in the ICU for the last couple of months. While the exact cause of his demise has not been revealed, Graham had a history of health problems, including a liver transplant in 2002 and a long history of drug abuse.

Graham, whose birth name was Eldrige Wayne Coleman, was born on June 7, 1943, in Phoenix, Arizona. He grew up with a passion for weightlifting and was a shot put champion in high school. He worked as a bouncer in various nightclubs before becoming a WWE superstar.

Graham’s flashy fashion style, over-the-top interviews, and bodybuilder physique inspired a generation of wrestlers that followed in his footsteps. He won many titles throughout his career, including a 1977-78 title run in the WWE, which was then known as the WWWF. He inspired many WWE stars, including Triple H and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

In the days following his passing, WWE and wrestling colleagues paid tribute to Graham on social media. Ric Flair, a fellow WWE Hall of Famer, mourned the loss of his colleague and thanked him for his influence on his career. The Iron Sheik, another wrestling legend, referred to Graham as his “brother for life” and the “most over man in the business.”

Longtime WWE manager and former executive Paul Heyman also paid his respects, saying that Graham’s influence on the business was undeniable. He praised Graham for leaving his mark on the industry and inspiring Vince McMahon to create the term “WWE superstar.”

Fans also took to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of Graham. Many noted his entertainment value and his ability to sell a match like a true heel. Others expressed regret at never having seen him perform in person but appreciated his contributions to the industry.

Graham is survived by his wife Valerie and two children. He will be remembered as one of the most influential performers in WWE history, whose fashion, physique, and interviews inspired a generation of wrestlers and fans alike. Rest in peace, Superstar Billy Graham.

News Source : The Teal Mango

Source Link :WWE Legend Billy Graham Dies at 79/