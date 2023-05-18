Dead – Death – Obituary News : Billy Graham’s Cause of Death: WWE ‘Superstar’ Dies at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pro Wrestling Legend Billy Graham Passes Away at 79

Professional wrestling has lost one of its most iconic figures with the passing of Billy Graham, who died at the age of 79 on Wednesday. Graham, whose real name was Eldridge Wayne Coleman, was a three-time former world champion professional wrestler and a pioneer in revolutionizing the on-screen characters of professional wrestlers.

Graham had been dealing with multiple health issues, including organ failure, diabetes, and infections, which led to emergency surgery earlier this month. He had been on life support in the ICU for almost three weeks before his death.

The news of Graham’s death was confirmed by his fellow pro-wrestling protégé Ric Flair, who wrote on Twitter, “The Superstar Billy Graham Just Left Us. THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR INFLUENCE On My Career!” Wrestling Observer reporter Dave Meltzer also corroborated the news.

Graham’s wife, Valerie, had earlier posted on his Facebook page requesting urgent prayers for her husband and stating that she had refused to turn off his life support when the doctors had suggested it. “He’s a fighter and his will is strong even if his body isn’t. God is our hope,” she wrote.

Graham’s contributions to professional wrestling were immense, and he was known as the “Superstar” during his stint in the AWA. He defeated Bruno Samartino to win the WWWF championship in 1977 and retained the title for nine and a half months before losing it to Bob Backlund in 1978.

Graham was not only a pioneer in revolutionizing the on-screen characters of professional wrestlers but also influenced future generations of wrestlers with his looks and charisma. Hulk Hogan, Jesse “The Body” Ventura, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Scott Steiner, and Ric Flair were among the many wrestlers who were inspired by Graham’s character.

Graham’s influence can also be seen in the way wrestlers refer to each other as “brother,” which became a staple for Hogan throughout his professional career. Graham was known for using the word “brother” in his advertisements, and Hogan continued to do so in honor of his mentor.

Graham’s contributions to professional wrestling were recognized in 2004 when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Several big names paid tribute to Graham following the news of his death, including the Iron Shiek, who tweeted, “SUPERSTAR BILLY GRAHAM. ONE OF MY FIRST TEACHERS OF THE HEAT. THE REAL LEGEND BUBBA. HE LOVE ME I LOVE HIM. TOGETHER WE HIT THE GYM AND SHOCK THE EARTH. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BROTHER. RIP.”

Paul Heyman, an American promoter, tweeted, “Before Billy Graham, performers in WWWF / WWF/ WWE were known as professional wrestlers. After Billy Graham left his mark, Vincent Kennedy McMahon decided everyone would be a WWE Superstar. A most heartfelt RIP to the man of the hour, the man with the power, too sweet to be sour!”

Graham may have left this world, but his legacy in professional wrestling will live on forever. He will always be remembered as a pioneer and a legend who revolutionized the on-screen characters of professional wrestlers and inspired future generations of wrestlers with his looks and charisma.

1. Billy Graham death cause

2. Billy Graham funeral

3. WWE Superstar Billy Graham

4. WWE Hall of Famer Billy Graham

5. Tributes to Billy Graham

News Source : International Business Times, Singapore Edition

Source Link :How Did Billy Graham Die? WWE Legend and Hall of Famer Dubbed ‘Superstar’ Dies Aged 79/