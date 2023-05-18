Dead – Death – Obituary News : Billy Graham’s Death: Was Cancer the Cause?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Fans Speculate on Billy Graham’s Cancer and Health Issues

Superstar Billy Graham, also known as Eldridge Wayne Coleman, was a legendary figure in the world of professional wrestling. He was a three-time world champion and a revolutionary figure who transformed the art of interviews and performance style. However, Graham’s health struggles were a constant battle, leading to numerous hospitalizations and medical procedures.

Billy Graham’s Impact on Wrestling

Billy Graham’s impact on the professional wrestling industry cannot be overstated. He captivated audiences with his innovative interview techniques and mesmerizing stage presence. His influence transcended the ring, shaping the careers of future wrestling legends such as Hulk Hogan, Jesse Ventura, Scott Steiner, and Ric Flair.

Billy Graham’s Illness and Health Issues

Throughout his life, “Superstar” Billy Graham battled various health issues, leading to numerous hospitalizations and medical procedures. In 2002, Graham underwent a life-saving liver transplant, receiving the organ from a generous 26-year-old female donor who had tragically passed away in a car accident.

However, Graham’s health struggles persisted over the years. In May 2006, he was again hospitalized due to a bowel obstruction resulting from previous surgery. In July 2010, he was hospitalized due to liver problems, and his doctor suggested that he had only a year to live without another liver transplant.

In 2011, Graham’s doctor offered a glimmer of hope, suggesting that his advanced fibrosis might be early cirrhosis. With treatment involving Interferon to slow the progression of hepatitis C and maintain good physical condition, he could extend his lifespan by two years. However, by 2012, Graham received a diagnosis of third-stage liver disease and cirrhosis, signifying the severity of his condition.

Over the years, Graham faced further health setbacks. In January 2013, he was hospitalized with double pneumonia and potential heart failure. Later, in October 2014, he was re-hospitalized due to complications related to his liver. In August 2016, Graham underwent surgery to address internal bleeding during a medical procedure. In August 2022, he endured the amputation of his toes, adding to the physical toll he had already endured.

Billy Graham’s Death

Billy Graham’s health had taken a devastating toll by April 2023, resulting in an alarming weight loss of 80 pounds. At that point, he required medical attention for complications affecting his kidneys, heart, and lungs. Unfortunately, on May 17, just three weeks before his 80th birthday, Billy Graham succumbed to his ailments, and he was placed on life support as medical professionals worked tirelessly to stabilize his condition.

While the exact cause of his death has not been explicitly stated, it is essential to note that his battle with Cancer did not play a direct role in his passing. The infections and subsequent complications were the primary factors leading to his untimely demise.

Billy Graham’s Legacy

Billy Graham’s battles with illness testify to his perseverance and strength. While his health challenges undoubtedly affected his quality of life, he continued to leave an indelible mark on the wrestling industry and touched the hearts of countless fans worldwide. His legacy extends far beyond his health struggles, symbolizing resilience and passion in the face of adversity.

Superstar Billy Graham may have left this world, but his legend and impact will continue to inspire and influence future generations of professional wrestlers.

