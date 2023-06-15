Dead – Death – Obituary News : Biologist who discovered whales’ singing, Roger Payne, dies at 88

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Renowned biologist Roger Payne, who discovered that whales could sing, passed away on Saturday at the age of 88. His wife, Lisa Harrow, confirmed that the cause of death was metastatic squamous cell carcinoma. Payne’s discovery of the whales’ serenading abilities during a research trip to Bermuda in 1967 led to a global movement to ban commercial whaling, as he believed that it was critical to prevent the extinction of the species.

During his research trip, Payne was given a recording of unusual sounds by a Navy engineer who had been attempting to detect Soviet submarines. Upon listening to the recording, Payne was amazed by what he heard. The whales’ mooing, shrieking, and squealing sounds could sometimes be heard for thousands of miles across the ocean. He was convinced that this was an opportunity to garner the world’s attention and prevent the extinction of whales.

Payne collaborated with fellow researcher Scott McVay to confirm that humpback whales sing in an “exuberant, uninterrupted rivers of sound,” according to The New York Times. He then produced the album “Songs of the Humpback Whale” in 1970, which became a hit and sparked a global movement to stop commercial whale hunting. The album remains the best-selling environmental album in history.

Payne’s efforts led to a congressional crackdown on commercial whaling during the 1970s and a global moratorium in the ‘80s. In 1971, he founded Ocean Alliance, a research and advocacy organization. He was also an assistant professor of biology at Rockefeller University and a research zoologist at what is now known as the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Center for Field Biology and Conservation.

Payne was a prolific author and documentary producer, having written several books, including “Among Whales” in 1965, and produced or hosted six documentaries. He was also the principal adviser to Project CETI, which aimed to translate the communication of sperm whales.

Payne’s legacy will always live on, and his contributions to cetacean conservation will never be forgotten. The World Cetacean Alliance mourned his passing and paid tribute to him, saying: “We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Roger Payne, whose recordings of whale song helped humans to recognise whales as intelligent beings and ultimately led to the ban on commercial whaling. He was a legend of cetacean conservation and his legacy will always live on.”

News Source : Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Source Link :Roger Payne, biologist who discovered that whales could sing, dead at 88 – WSB-TV Channel 2/