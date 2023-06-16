Dead – Death – Obituary News : Biparjoy causes deaths in Gujarat while saving cattle

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Man and son die while rescuing goats in flooded drain during Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ in Gujarat

On Thursday, a man and his son died while trying to rescue their goats stuck in a flooded drain in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, during Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’. The cyclone hit Kutch district, causing heavy rain and strong winds that disrupted normal life. In Bhavnagar, Mamlatdar S. N. Vala reported that a herd of goats got stuck in a drain due to sudden water flow caused by heavy rain. To save the animals, 55-year-old Ramji Parmar and his son Rakesh Parmar (22) entered the drain but were swept away by the water. 22 goats and one sheep also died. No other cyclone-related deaths have been reported from elsewhere in the state.

Impact of Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ in Gujarat

Due to the cyclonic storm in Kutch district, there were strong winds and heavy rain that uprooted a large number of trees, caused electricity failure in many areas, and flooded low-lying areas near the sea. In Mandvi city, there was a complete power failure and many trees were uprooted along the Jakhau-Mandvi road and in the town. District Collector Amit Arora reported minor damage, including 200 electric poles and 250 trees uprooted, and power supply was cut in five tehsils as a precautionary measure. Despite the fast wind speed and widespread rain, he assured reporters that the situation was under control and there were no reported casualties at the time.

Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ in India

Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ is one of the many cyclonic storms that hit India from time to time, causing destruction and loss of life and property. Cyclones are large-scale weather systems characterized by low pressure and strong winds that rotate counterclockwise in the Northern Hemisphere and clockwise in the Southern Hemisphere. They form over warm ocean waters and can cause storm surges, heavy rain, and flooding in coastal areas. India, being a coastal country, is vulnerable to cyclones, especially during the monsoon season from June to September. The Indian Meteorological Department issues warnings and advisories to help people prepare for and mitigate the impact of cyclones.

Safety measures during cyclones

During a cyclone, people should stay indoors and away from windows and doors. They should stock up on essentials like food, water, and medicines and keep a first aid kit handy. They should also ensure that their homes are secure and not prone to flooding or collapsing. If evacuation is necessary, they should follow the instructions of the authorities and move to safer places like shelters or higher ground. People should also avoid driving or walking through flooded areas and stay away from electric poles and wires to avoid electrocution. After the cyclone, people should be cautious about drinking water and cleaning up debris as they may be contaminated and hazardous.

Conclusion

The tragic incident of the man and son dying while rescuing their goats during Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ highlights the risks and challenges that people face during natural disasters. It is crucial for people to take safety measures seriously and heed the warnings and advisories of the authorities. The government, media, and civil society also have a role to play in raising awareness and providing support to the affected communities. Cyclones may be inevitable, but their impact can be reduced through preparedness, resilience, and cooperation.

