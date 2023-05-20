Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bishop Briggs’ Sister’s Death: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bishop Briggs’ Sister Passes Away

The news of Bishop Briggs’ sister’s death has been circulating on the internet for a few hours now. The British-American singer, whose real name is Sarah Grace McLaughlin, has been making headlines since her sister’s untimely passing. Fans are eager to know what happened to her sister and what caused her death.

Who Was Bishop Briggs’ Sister?

Bishop Briggs’ sister’s name was Kate McLaughlin. She was only 30 years old when she passed away in 2021. Kate was suffering from ovarian cancer, which ultimately caused her death. Bishop Briggs dedicated two songs, “The Art of Survival” and “High Water,” to her sister. She also posted a childhood picture of herself with Kate on her social media platforms.

More About Bishop Briggs

Bishop Briggs was born on July 18, 1992, in London, United Kingdom. Her family moved to Tokyo when she was four years old, where she sang publicly for the first time at a karaoke bar. At the age of 10, she moved to Hong Kong, where she performed in various schools. She eventually moved to Los Angeles to attend the Musicians Institute.

Bishop Briggs is a singer and songwriter who has received numerous awards and accolades for her work. Her song “River” peaked at number three on the US chart.

Final Thoughts

The news of Bishop Briggs’ sister’s passing is heartbreaking, and our thoughts go out to her and her family during this difficult time. It’s always challenging to lose a loved one, especially someone as young as Kate. We hope that Bishop Briggs finds peace and comfort during this challenging time.

