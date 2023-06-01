Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bishop Victor Galeone Passes Away at 88

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Bishop Emeritus Victor Benito Galeone: A Legacy of Service and Humility

The Catholic Diocese of St. Augustine mourns the passing of Bishop Emeritus Victor Benito Galeone, who led the diocese for ten years. Bishop Galeone passed away at the age of 88 on Monday, and his funeral mass will be held on Tuesday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine.

Bishop Galeone had been in declining health, spending his last years at the St. Martin Home for the Aged in Baltimore, his childhood hometown. He began his career as a parochial vicar, pastor, professor, and missionary in Baltimore, and later became the Bishop of St. Augustine from 2001 to 2011.

Current Bishop Erik Pohlmeier expressed his gratitude for Bishop Galeone’s legacy, saying, “As I hear stories of his service in the diocese … the fruits of his efforts are obvious. There are many serving today who began their work and ministry under his care. May God welcome this faithful shepherd in the merciful heart of our savior.”

Bishop Galeone was known for his personal priority to serve people on the margins and to witness the truth consistently. His successor, Bishop Emeritus Felipe J. Estévez, praised his leadership in embracing the whole spectrum of the culture of life and for shepherding the diocese’s 178,000 Catholics through difficult times.

During his tenure, Bishop Galeone faced significant challenges, including the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, and the national scandal of accusations of sexual abuse by priests. He had to make difficult decisions, including staff layoffs and freezing the salaries of diocesan employees, due to the economic recession that followed.

Bishop Galeone was born in Philadelphia in 1935 to a close-knit Italian family and moved to Baltimore in 1941. His family was not surprised when he announced his vocation to the priesthood, as his spirituality was evident even as a boy. He was educated at various institutions, including St. Mary’s Seminary and University in Baltimore and the Pontifical North American College at the Gregorian University in Rome.

He served in several Baltimore parishes and taught at St. Paul Latin High School during the 1960s but later felt called to mission work and twice served in Peru. He returned to the U.S. and was serving a Maryland parish when Pope John Paul II named him the new bishop of the Diocese of St. Augustine. Initially, he declined, insisting he was too old at 65, lacked the right experience, and would be an outsider, but he later accepted the job.

Bishop Galeone retired in 2011 at age 75 as required by canon law. He was known for his humility and being a humble priest who brought Jesus to others. The diocese highlighted some of Bishop Galeone’s accomplishments, including championing the traditional family, natural family planning, and protection of the unborn, consolidating and moving the diocesan archives, establishing a mission of St. Paul Parish in Jacksonville Beach, and beginning the diocesan formation program and ordaining the first group of deacons.

Bishop Galeone’s passing is a loss to the Catholic community, but his legacy of service and humility continues to inspire many. May he rest in peace.

News Source : Beth Reese Cravey

Source Link :Former Diocese of St. Augustine Bishop Victor Galeone dies at 88/