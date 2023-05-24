Dead – Death – Obituary News : BIU student dies due to alleged negligence (video)

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A protest has ensued at Benson Idahosa University following the death of a final year student due to alleged negligence

A tragic incident has occurred at Benson Idahosa University, as a final year student, Bruno Chigozie, passed away due to alleged negligence on the part of the school authorities. The incident has sparked a protest among the students, who are demanding justice for their deceased colleague.

The Alleged Negligence

According to reports, Chigozie was left unattended to for hours at the school clinic, which is allegedly unequipped. The students who tried taking him to the nearest hospital were unable to do so because there was reportedly no fuel in the ambulance. When they finally got fuel, the school’s security allegedly refused to allow them to pass until an official exit request was granted. Chigozie, who was reportedly a 400 level student of computer science, allegedly died due to the delay.

The Protests

News of Chigozie’s death spread quickly among his schoolmates, who took to social media to express their grief and outrage. They shared tweets and videos, calling for justice for their deceased colleague and demanding that the school authorities be held accountable for their alleged negligence.

The protests soon spilled over onto the streets, as the students marched through the campus, carrying placards and chanting slogans. They called for an end to what they described as the school’s “culture of negligence” and demanded that the authorities take immediate steps to address the issues that led to Chigozie’s death.

The School’s Response

The school authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the matter. However, reports suggest that they have been meeting with the student representatives to address their concerns and find a way forward. The police have also been deployed to the campus to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased has been thrown into mourning. Chigozie’s mother was said to have collapsed upon getting news of her son’s death. The tragedy has once again highlighted the need for better healthcare facilities in Nigerian universities and the need for school authorities to take the welfare of their students seriously.

Conclusion

The death of Bruno Chigozie is a tragic reminder of the many challenges faced by Nigerian universities in providing adequate healthcare and other essential services to their students. It is also a wake-up call for the authorities to take the welfare of their students more seriously and to put in place measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

The protests by the students of Benson Idahosa University demonstrate their determination to ensure that justice is done for their deceased colleague. It is hoped that their demands will be met and that the school authorities will take the necessary steps to address the issues that led to Chigozie’s death.

