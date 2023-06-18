Dead – Death – Obituary News : BJ Imvely, Former Model and Streamer, Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Model and Livestreaming Personality BJ Imvely Passes Away at 37

On June 18, 2021, the world lost a talented and beautiful soul in the form of BJ Imvely, also known as Im Ji Hye. She was a former model turned livestreaming personality who had captured the hearts of many with her charming personality and infectious smile. However, despite her success and popularity, Im Ji Hye had been struggling with mental health issues for some time, and tragically, she passed away at the age of 37.

Im Ji Hye began her career as a pictorial model for Maxim in 2006 and later became a racing model. She retired from the industry after getting married in 2014, but unfortunately, her marriage ended in divorce in 2018. Following her divorce, she turned to livestreaming and became known as BJ Imvely. She quickly gained a following for her entertaining and engaging content, and her popularity continued to grow.

However, despite her outward success, Im Ji Hye was privately battling with depression and other mental health issues. In fact, she had attempted to take her own life during a livestream in the past, highlighting the severity of her struggles. Her passing has left many fans and loved ones devastated, and it serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and support.

Suicide is a complex issue, and it is never the fault of the person who takes their own life. It can be difficult to understand why someone would choose to end their own life, especially when they seem to have everything going for them. However, mental illness is a real and often invisible battle that many people face, and it can be overwhelming and debilitating. It is important to remember that there is no shame in seeking help for mental health issues, and that it is never too late to reach out for support.

Im Ji Hye’s passing has sparked a conversation about mental health in South Korea, where suicide rates are among the highest in the world. In fact, suicide is the leading cause of death for people aged 10-39 in the country. Despite this, mental health issues are still stigmatized and often not taken seriously, leading many people to suffer in silence.

It is crucial that we work to break down the stigma surrounding mental health and provide more accessible and affordable resources for those who are struggling. This includes increasing funding for mental health services, educating the public about mental health, and encouraging people to seek help when they need it.

In the wake of Im Ji Hye’s passing, many fans and loved ones have shared their grief and condolences on social media. Her death is a tragic loss for the world, and she will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her. May she rest in peace.

News Source : Koreaboo

Source Link :Former Model Turned Streamer BJ Imvely Has Passed Away/