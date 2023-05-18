Dead – Death – Obituary News : BJP MP Rattan Lal Kataria passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Union Minister and BJP’s Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria Passes Away at 71

Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ambala Member of Parliament, Rattan Lal Kataria, passed away on Thursday at the age of 71. Kataria had been admitted to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh for the past month due to an illness. He breathed his last at 3.30 am, as informed by an aide to the Press Trust of India (PTI).

Condolences pour in from Senior BJP Leaders

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the party’s state unit chief Om Prakash Dhankar expressed their condolences over Kataria’s untimely demise. In a tweet in Hindi, Khattar said that he was deeply saddened by the loss of the former Union Minister of State and MP from Ambala, Rattan Lal Kataria. He acknowledged Kataria’s contributions in raising his voice in Parliament for the benefit of society and the progress of the people of Haryana. Khattar also stated that Kataria’s departure is an irreparable loss to politics.

Kataria’s Political Journey

Born on 1st October 1950, Rattan Lal Kataria was a well-known political figure in Haryana. He started his political career in the late 1970s as a member of the Janata Party. Later, he joined the BJP and became a Member of Haryana Legislative Assembly in 1996, representing the Ambala Cantonment constituency. He was re-elected from the same constituency in 2000 and 2005. In 2009, Kataria was elected as a Member of Parliament from the Ambala constituency and was re-elected in 2014 and 2019.

During his political career, Kataria held various positions in the government, including Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Drinking Water and Sanitation from 2014 to 2019. He was also a member of various committees, including the Standing Committee on Rural Development and the Consultative Committee on Water Resources.

Kataria’s Contribution to Society

Rattan Lal Kataria was known for his dedication towards the welfare of society. He worked tirelessly towards the development of rural areas and the upliftment of the marginalized sections of society. He played a significant role in the implementation of various government schemes, including the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

Apart from his political career, Kataria was also involved in various social and cultural activities. He was the president of Aggarwal Sabha, Ambala Cantonment, and was actively involved in organizing events and activities for the betterment of society.

Kataria’s Legacy

Rattan Lal Kataria’s demise has left a void in the political and social landscape of Haryana. He will always be remembered for his contributions towards the development of society and his unwavering commitment towards the welfare of the people. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations to work towards building a better and more equitable society.

In conclusion, the passing away of Rattan Lal Kataria is a great loss to the nation and the BJP party. May his soul rest in peace and his contributions continue to inspire us.

