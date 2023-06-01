Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Black Director & Cinematographer Jessie Maple Dies at 76”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Jessie Maple: Paving the Way for Black Women in Film

On May 31, 2023, the world lost a trailblazer in the entertainment industry: Jessie Maple, a cinematographer and director who paved the way for Black women in film. She passed away peacefully in Atlanta, Georgia at the age of 76, surrounded by family. Maple’s contributions to the industry were groundbreaking and her legacy will continue to inspire generations of filmmakers to come.

Born in Louisiana in 1947, Maple’s journey to becoming a filmmaker was unconventional. She initially worked as the head of a bacteriology and serology lab before transitioning to journalism, writing for the New York Courier. It was during this time that she became interested in film and photography and eventually became the first Black woman to be admitted to the New York camera operators union.

Maple’s impressive career in film began in the 1970s as a news camerawoman, but it was her independent work that truly set her apart. In 1981, she wrote, produced, and directed her debut feature film, “Will,” becoming the first Black woman to do so in the post-civil rights era. The film tells the story of a girls’ basketball coach who struggles with a heroin addiction and was praised for its honest portrayal of addiction and its impact on the Black community.

Maple’s second feature film, “Twice as Nice,” followed the story of twin female basketball players and was another independent work that showcased her talent and vision as a filmmaker. Her films tackled issues that were often overlooked in mainstream media, shining a light on the realities of life for Black individuals in America.

But Maple’s contributions to the industry went beyond her work as a director. In the 1970s, she became the first Black woman to be admitted to the International Photographers of Motion Picture & Television Union, breaking down barriers and paving the way for future generations of Black women in film.

Maple’s legacy will be remembered not only for her groundbreaking achievements, but also for her unapologetic push to highlight discrimination and injustices within the news and entertainment industries. Her films, books, and body of work offer a view of humanity that is often overlooked due to race and power dynamics.

Maple is survived by her husband, Leroy Patton, her daughter Audrey Snipes, grandson Nigel Snipes, five sisters, two adopted daughters, and an extensive group of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Her passing is a great loss to the industry, but her contributions will continue to inspire and uplift future generations of filmmakers.

In honor of Jessie Maple, we must continue to push for greater representation and diversity in the film industry. We must support and uplift the voices of Black women and other underrepresented groups, ensuring that their stories are told and their contributions are recognized. Maple’s legacy serves as a reminder of the power of storytelling and the importance of amplifying diverse voices in the industry.

News Source : Mason Bissada

Source Link :Jessie Maple, Trailblazing Black Director and Cinematographer, Dies at 76/