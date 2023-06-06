Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Bling Empire” Fan Favorite Anna Shay Dies at 62

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Anna Shay, the Heiress and Philanthropist from Bling Empire

The entertainment industry lost a bright star with the passing of Anna Shay, the heiress and philanthropist who became a breakout star of the Netflix reality series “Bling Empire”. The news of her death was announced by her family on Monday, but the date of her passing was not immediately disclosed. According to the statement, Shay died from a stroke. She was 62.

“It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our own brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away,” the family said. “Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.”

Shay was a Los Angeles socialite who amassed a fortune after she and her brother sold their father’s company, Pacific Architects and Engineers, after his death. She was the only daughter of Edward Shay, the American billionaire founder of the defense and government services contractor, and Ai-San, his half-Japanese, half-Russian wife.

In a 2021 interview with OprahMag.com, Shay revealed that she had no idea what she was getting into when she joined the cast of “Bling Empire”, which chronicled the lives of ultra-wealthy Angelenos of Asian descent. Originally, Shay thought her friend and executive producer on the series, Jeff Jenkins, wanted her to work behind the scenes. But she found herself in front of the camera, sharing her life with the world.

“The next thing I knew, I was sitting in front of the camera. I’m really quite shy, so it was hard. I never thought about doing this, especially at my age,” she said.

The series drew comparisons to the blockbuster film “Crazy Rich Asians”. The show premiered in 2021 and was recently canceled after three seasons. Shay, a fan favorite on the show, was a fixture in Los Angeles high society.

Shay’s impact on the show and the entertainment industry was significant. She was a breath of fresh air, captivating viewers with her wit, charm, and larger-than-life personality. Her sense of humor and carefree attitude made her a beloved figure on the show. She was a philanthropist with a big heart and a desire to make the world a better place. Her generosity and kindness will be remembered by all who knew her.

Shay’s life was a true rags-to-riches story. She was born and raised in Japan, and her mother once told her, “You were born in a crystal ball with a silver spoon.” Despite her privileged upbringing, Shay never took her wealth for granted. She was a down-to-earth person who valued her family and friends above all else.

Shay’s only son, Kenny Kemp, also appeared on the show, briefly amassing a huge collection of pricey bongs, according to BuzzFeed News. The mother and son duo captured viewers’ hearts with their fun-loving and carefree attitudes.

Anna Shay will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and fans. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, generosity, and love. Her impact on the entertainment industry and society as a whole will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Anna Shay.

Anna Shay death Bling Empire Anna Shay Anna Shay net worth Anna Shay family Anna Shay wiki

News Source : AP

Source Link :Anna Shay, Fan Favorite On ‘Bling Empire,’ Dead At 62/