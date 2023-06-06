Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bling Empire Star Dies at 62

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Anna Shay: The Brightest Ray of Sunshine on Bling Empire

Anna Shay, the charismatic star of Netflix’s reality show Bling Empire, has passed away at the age of 62 after suffering a stroke. Her family confirmed the sad news and paid tribute to their “loving mother, grandmother, and our brightest ray of sunshine.”

Shay was born in Japan to a family of wealth and privilege. Her mother, Ai-San, came from a family of pearl exporters while her father, Edward, founded the global defense contractor Pacific Architects and Engineers (PAE). After her father’s death, Shay’s brother Allen became the CEO of PAE, and in 2006, the siblings sold the company for $1.2 billion.

Shay was known for her flamboyant lifestyle and love for the finer things in life. She joined the cast of Bling Empire in 2021, bringing her unique mix of Japanese and Russian heritage and her immense wealth. The show follows a group of wealthy Asian American socialites in Los Angeles and has been described as a mix between Crazy Rich Asians, Selling Sunset, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Shay quickly became a fan favorite on the show, known for her straight-talking and no-nonsense attitude. Her fellow castmate Kane Lim described her as “super, super wealthy,” with her money coming from her father’s business in weapons. Despite her immense wealth, Shay was humble and down-to-earth, always willing to share her life lessons with those around her.

Following the news of her passing, Kevin Kreider, another castmate on Bling Empire, paid tribute to Shay on Instagram, saying, “You never know when your last goodbye will be.” The outpouring of love and support for Shay has been overwhelming, with fans and fellow castmates alike expressing their shock and sadness at her passing.

The Legacy of Anna Shay

Anna Shay may have only appeared on our screens for a short time, but her impact on our lives will be forever remembered. She taught us to enjoy the finer things in life, to not take ourselves too seriously, and to always be true to ourselves. Her infectious personality and zest for life will be sorely missed.

Shay’s legacy extends far beyond her time on Bling Empire. Her family has been actively involved in philanthropy, supporting causes such as education, health, and poverty alleviation. Her brother Allen has also been involved in politics, serving as the US ambassador to Portugal under President Obama.

Shay’s passing is a reminder to us all to cherish the people we love and to make the most of every moment we have. Her infectious personality and zest for life will continue to inspire us for years to come.

Final Thoughts

The passing of Anna Shay has left a void in the hearts of many. Her unique mix of wealth, heritage, and down-to-earth personality made her a beloved figure on Bling Empire and beyond. Her legacy will continue to inspire us to live life to the fullest and to always be true to ourselves. Rest in peace, Anna Shay.

News Source : Charlotte Begg

Source Link :Bling Empire star has passed away age 62./