Dead – Death – Obituary News : Blogger Dooce passes away at 47

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Heather Armstrong, a pioneer in the world of mommy blogging, has passed away at the age of 47. Armstrong was known for laying bare her struggles as a parent, as well as her battles with depression and alcoholism on her site Dooce.com and on social media. She had two children with her former husband and business partner Jon Armstrong, and began Dooce in 2001, building it into a lucrative career. She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships, and other challenges at a time when personal blogs were on the rise.

Armstrong parlayed her successes with the blog, on Instagram and elsewhere into book deals, putting out a memoir in 2009, “It Sucked and then I Cried: How I Had a Baby, a Breakdown and a Much Needed Margarita.” That same year, Armstrong appeared on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and was on the Forbes list of the most influential women in media.

In 2012, the Armstrongs announced they were separating and later divorced. Armstrong began dating Pete Ashdown, a former U.S. Senate candidate, nearly six years ago. They lived together with Armstrong’s children, 19-year-old Leta and 13-year-old Marlo. He has three children from a previous marriage who spent time in their home as well.

Armstrong’s boyfriend, Pete Ashdown, told The Associated Press that he found her Tuesday night at their Salt Lake City home. The cause of death has not yet been announced.

Armstrong’s legacy as a pioneering mommy blogger cannot be overstated. She was one of the first to lay bare the joys and struggles of motherhood on the internet, paving the way for countless others to do the same. Her candid writing about her struggles with mental health and addiction also helped to destigmatize these issues and start important conversations about them.

Armstrong’s passing is a tragic loss, not just for her friends and family, but for the entire blogging community. Her legacy will live on through her writing and the countless lives she touched with her honesty and vulnerability.

In the wake of Armstrong’s passing, it’s important to remember that if you or someone you know needs help, there are resources available. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255. It’s important to reach out for help if you need it, and to be there for those who may be struggling. Heather Armstrong’s legacy is a reminder that we’re all in this together, and that we can support one another through even the toughest of times.

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :Mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, also known as Dooce, dies at 47/