Dead – Death – Obituary News : Blood vs. Death: Another Disciple Dies Today

The Battle for the Children

Hui fired another of the void attacks at her. She dodged back, darting into the trees, and vanished. He stood over the teleportation formation, waiting.

Fundamentally, I’ve already lost this battle. She’s fighting me from a clone, and only has to reach the teleportation formation to win. Her life isn’t at stake, and on top of that, she has a win condition beyond killing me.

He glanced down at the stakes. There’s no real point in disrupting the visible part of the formation. The spell is actually tethered to the qi vein in the earth, not the stakes, after all.

A droplet of blood flew at him from behind one of the trees. Hui extended the outer layer of his barrier technique to meet it. The second the two touched, the barrier shattered.

Hui’s eyes widened. This is only half her strength? She must be peak seventh realm, maybe even eighth realm. I can’t let my guard down, even facing half her might.

Hui gestured again. A dozen death ducks lifted out from his dantian and flew around him, forming a ring of death qi.

Shue Yinyue laughed. “A freshly ascended seventh-realm cultivator? You don’t stand a chance. Flee now. I have no reason to kill you, as long as I can take these children!”

The blood qi ring closed in around Hui. Closer and closer, hurtling shut. Shue Yinyue followed it at a pace’s distance. Reaching behind her, she drew out blood-colored needles. “And if you won’t flee—”

“Elder Sister, do I look like the type to flee?” Hui snapped his fingers.

Black corrupted its way through the blood qi, patchy black death qi splotches breaking through the red blood qi until none of the blood qi remained.

Shue Yinyue’s eyes widened. The ring bit into her body and sliced it in half.

Hui grinned. As I thought! The blood clone isn’t a true body.

Shue Yinyue jerked away from him. Hui flew with her, pushing his hand deeper into her rapidly-decaying body.

Bai Xue’s voice echoed in his head. Hui! I need more qi!

Overhead, a sudden blast of fire burst out. The man with the barrier-melting hand flew back, limp as a ragdoll.

Caught between the three of them, Shue Yinyue’s eyes widened, in true fear this time.

Li Xiang’s eyes glittered. She raised her sword.

Hui fell back, giving the two room for their attacks. Ah… small cultivator should take care to avoid getting caught up in a mother’s fury!

News Source : Royal Road

Source Link :590. Blood vs. Death – Master, This Poor Disciple Died Again Today/