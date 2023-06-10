Dead – Death – Obituary News : Blues musician passes away at age 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Otis Grand, a gifted American blues musician, passed away unexpectedly, leaving the entire blues music industry in mourning. The cause of his death has not been revealed yet. Otis Grand was born in Lebanon on February 14, 1950, and started playing the guitar at the age of 13. He named B.B. King, T.Bone Walker, Otis Rush, and Johnny Otis as his influences.

Otis Grand has collaborated with numerous blues musicians from the San Francisco Bay region. He moved to the UK in the late 1980s, where he and his Dance Kings gained fame as a nightclub act. He also created a lecture series called “Blues in Schools” that was well-received in high schools in the South of Britain.

The musical career of Otis Grand spanned over 25 years and he played an important influence in the development of the modern blues scene in the United Kingdom. He was named UK Blues Guitarist Of The Year in 1990 and continued to show up in yearly surveys throughout the 1990s.

Otis Grand passed away at the age of 73. His cause of death was not revealed yet. Tributes flooded social media after the news of his passing broke out. The entire blues music industry is in deep grief. Mark Hummel, Phil Jackson, Danny Giles, Tony Burke, and Pete Feenstra were among those who paid their respects to Otis Grand.

In acknowledgment of sales achievements over the last ten years, Sanctuary Records just released a 2 CD, a 34-track best-of compilation of Otis’ five studio recordings. The box set, suitably titled “In Grand Style,” has been a best-seller in the UK and Europe. Otis was also a producer for numerous other blues bands throughout Europe for that distinct vintage recorded sound that can be instantly identified as a combination of vintage and modern Blues music.

Otis Grand will always be remembered for his outstanding music and his contributions to the blues music industry. His sudden demise has shocked everyone who knew him. The blues community has lost a true legend and his legacy will continue to live on through his music.

