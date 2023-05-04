Dead – Death – Obituary News : Blunt force trauma caused death.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Death of Tyre Nichols: A Case of Police Brutality

Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old motorist, was killed by Memphis Police officers in March 2021. The autopsy report revealed that he died from blunt force trauma to the head, which caused hemorrhaging in his brain and multiple bruises and cuts throughout his body. The manner of death was ruled a homicide, according to attorney Ben Crump, who represented Nichols’ family. This tragic incident has once again brought the issue of police brutality to the forefront of public discourse.

Administrative hearing records, used to decertify former Officer Justin Smith from being a police officer in the state of Tennessee, told Nichols’ mother that her son was being arrested for driving under the influence. However, those records said Smith had no evidence to prove that. Nichols was first pulled over in a traffic stop, which was initially said to be for reckless driving. That claim was later walked back by Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis, who said there was no evidence to say Nichols had committed any crime.

During the initial stop, two officers from MPD’s SCORPION Unit pulled Nichols from his car and dragged him to the ground. A third SCORPION Unit officer arrived as Nichols was being pulled to the ground and held his legs down. Eventually, after officers yelled conflicting commands at Nichols, he jumped up and began to run away. At that point, former-Officer Preston Hemphill fired his taser at Nichols.

Nichols carried on running towards his mother’s home with officers in pursuit. An officer caught up to him about 1000 yards from his mother’s home. Officers proceeded to punch, kick, pepper spray and hit Nichols with a baton. He was left bruised and bleeding when officers dragged his body across the pavement and leaned him against an unmarked police car. Over the next 20 minutes, officers milled around the area as Nichols slouched over by the car. When emergency medical technicians arrived, they appeared to not provide much attention to Nichols. Eventually, he was taken to St. Francis Hospital via ambulance in critical condition. He died three days later.

Five now-former MPD officers – Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin, Desmond Mills, and Justin Smith – face criminal charges, including second-degree murder and kidnapping. Hemphill will not face criminal charges, according to Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy.

The death of Tyre Nichols has sparked protests in Memphis and other parts of the country. Many people are outraged by the excessive use of force by the police officers, who were supposed to protect and serve the community. The case has once again highlighted the issue of police brutality and the need for police reform.

Police brutality is a pervasive problem in the United States. According to Mapping Police Violence, 1,127 people were killed by police in 2020. Black people are three times more likely to be killed by police than white people. This disproportionate use of force against people of color has led to widespread mistrust and fear of law enforcement.

The Black Lives Matter movement has brought attention to the issue of police brutality and has called for systemic changes in the criminal justice system. The movement has also led to increased scrutiny of police departments and their use of force policies. However, much work remains to be done to address the root causes of police brutality and to ensure that all people are treated fairly and justly by law enforcement.

In conclusion, the tragic death of Tyre Nichols is a stark reminder of the need for police reform in the United States. The excessive use of force by police officers must be addressed, and those responsible for such abuses must be held accountable. The Black Lives Matter movement has brought attention to this issue, but much work remains to be done to achieve justice and equality for all. We must continue to demand change and work towards a more just and equitable society.

News Source : Gina Butkovich,Lucas Finton

Source Link :Cause of death was blunt force trauma to head/