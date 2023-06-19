Dead – Death – Obituary News : BMW driver admits causing death of pregnant mum in crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Driver Admits Guilt in Causing the Death of Pregnant Mum in a Horror Crash

A tragic event occurred on May 13, 2021, when a 38-year-old pregnant mum, Frankie Jules-Hough, lost her life in a horrific crash on the M66 in the UK. The incident also injured her two sons and nephew, who were travelling with her. Adil Iqbal, 22, was driving his BMW when he collided with Frankie’s stationary car on the hard shoulder. Iqbal recently pleaded guilty to causing Frankie’s death and causing serious injuries to her eldest son. He was remanded in custody until his sentencing on July 19.

Frankie had pulled over on the hard shoulder to attend to a phone call when Iqbal’s car struck hers. She was rushed to the hospital after the accident but died two days later. Her eldest son and nephew were left in induced comas in intensive care. The news of her death was devastating to her family, especially since she had just found out about her pregnancy the week before the accident.

Frankie’s brother-in-law, Arron Welby, spoke of her in glowing terms, describing her as “the most amazing person” he had ever known. She was a dedicated mother who fiercely protected her children and was a shining light to all who knew her. Her death has left a huge hole in the lives of those who loved her, and her family will mourn her loss for a long time to come.

This tragedy highlights the importance of road safety and the need for drivers to be vigilant at all times. Accidents can happen in the blink of an eye, and it is crucial for drivers to stay alert and focused while behind the wheel. It is also important for drivers to follow the rules of the road and avoid reckless driving behaviors that can put themselves and others in danger.

The consequences of reckless driving can be devastating, as evidenced by the tragic loss of Frankie Jules-Hough. Her family and friends will never forget her and will always cherish the memories they shared with her. May she rest in peace.

BMW driver convicted Fatal car accident Pregnant mother killed Injuries to children Reckless driving charges

News Source : Holly Christodoulou

Source Link :BMW driver admits causing death of pregnant mum who died in horror crash that also left sons, 2 and 9, and nephew hurt/