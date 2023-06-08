Dead – Death – Obituary News : BMX Athlete Pat Casey Dies at 29 in Crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering BMX Star Pat Casey: A Legend in the Action Sports Community

On Tuesday, August 31st, the BMX world lost a true legend when three-time X-Games medalist Pat Casey died in a motorcycle accident at the Slayground Motocross Park in Ramona, California. He was only 29 years old. Casey had been performing on the ramps when he lost control of his motorcycle and was thrown from it. Unfortunately, the motorcycle fell on top of him during the accident, and he was found pulseless and apneic following the crash. Despite attempts at life-saving measures for 55 minutes, Casey was pronounced dead at the racetrack. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office reported that an investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Casey’s journey to BMX glory began when he turned professional at the young age of 14. He was a native of Yorba Linda, California, and purchased his first home at the age of 18. In 2012, he won his first X-Games medal, placing third in the BMX Freestyle Park event. The following year, he earned silver in BMX Air in Brazil. In 2021, Casey finally won the gold medal at the X-Games, solidifying his status as one of the best in the game.

Casey was a dedicated family man and left behind his wife Chase and two children, Reid and Taytum. In his final Instagram post, Casey shared a series of photos from a family trip to Europe, including stops at a skate park in the Czech Republic and the Eiffel Tower in Paris. He expressed gratitude for being able to take his family with him on his travels.

The BMX community has been mourning Casey’s loss, remembering him as a “down-to-earth sweetheart” who touched the lives of many. BMX cyclist TJ Lavin, who also hosts MTV’s The Challenge, shared his condolences on Instagram, saying, “The world lost one of the baddest to ever do it. I’m so sorry for his wife and kids. Pat Casey will forever be remembered for the down-to-earth sweetheart of a guy that he was.” USA Cycling also paid tribute to Casey, saying, “Pat was a member of our inaugural BMX Freestyle National Team in 2018 and made his mark immeasurably on the BMX community. Our condolences go to his family and friends.” BMX star Keiran Reilly wrote on Casey’s final Instagram post, “Rest In Peace, brother.”

Pat Casey’s death is a tragic loss for the BMX community and the entire action sports community. He was a talented and dedicated athlete who pushed the boundaries of what was possible on a bike. But he was also a husband and father who loved his family deeply. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on through his accomplishments and the memories he created with those who knew him. Rest in peace, Pat Casey.

News Source : Alec Gearty

Source Link :BMX star, X-Games medalist Pat Casey dead at 29 after crash/