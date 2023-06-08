Dead – Death – Obituary News : BMX athlete Pat Casey dies at 29 in motocross accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Loss of BMX Rider Pat Casey Leaves Motocross Community Grieving

The unexpected death of Pat Casey, a 29-year-old professional BMX rider, has left the motocross community in deep mourning. Casey was ejected from his bike while riding with friends at Slayground Motocross Park, a freestyle motocross track in San Diego, and died on June 6. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the news of his passing in a press release.

According to the medical examiner, Casey lost control of his motocross bike, was ejected, and fell. Paramedics arrived on scene to find him pulseless and not breathing. Despite advanced cardiac life support measures to save his life, the athlete could not be resuscitated.

The official USA Cycling released a statement on Instagram regarding Casey’s passing, describing him as a dedicated husband and father. “We are saddened to hear about the passing of BMX legend Pat Casey,” the statement said. “Pat was a member of our inaugural BMX Freestyle National Team in 2018, a multi-time X Games medalist, and made his mark immeasurably on the BMX community. Off the bike, Pat was a dedicated husband and father to his wife, Chase, his son, Reid, and his daughter, Taytum. Our condolences go to his family, friends, and the BMX community.”

The BMX leg of Vans also mourned Casey’s death on Instagram in a post featuring photos of the athlete. “Our hearts are heavy following the news that Pat Casey tragically passed away following a freestyle motocross accident yesterday. Our thoughts are with Pat’s family during this time,” their statement reads. “Pat was a beloved member of the Vans team since 2010, and his passing brings a world of emotions for all of us at Vans and the BMX community worldwide. Having been such an integral part of this community, there’s endless stories to share about Pat. Please join us in sharing your favorite memory in the comments so that we can all reflect and celebrate him together.”

In a profile page about Casey, Van’s hailed the rider for being an “innovator” in the global realm of BMX and the only person to have ever performed a trick called a “fakie cashroll.” “Pat’s daily sessions are on a level that few will ever touch,” the profile reads in part. “Pat has stacked wins across the world, but you’ll find him most comfortable on his home turf with his family. Especially getting to session with his oldest son (and future beast) Reid.”

The loss of Casey has left the motocross community reeling. The athlete was a well-respected and accomplished member of the community, and his talent and passion for the sport will be greatly missed. The outpouring of condolences and memories on social media is a testament to the impact Casey had on those around him. Rest in peace, Pat Casey.

News Source : Alex Portée

Source Link :BMX star Pat Casey dies at 29 following a motocross bike accident/