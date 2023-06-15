Dead – Death – Obituary News : Boat sinks off Greece, leaving 79 dead and many missing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Deadly Migrant Shipwreck off the Coast of Greece

At least 79 people have died after a refugee boat sunk off the coast of Greece. Hundreds more were feared missing in the deadliest migrant shipwreck off Greece this year. The victims, nearly all of them men from Afghanistan and Pakistan, drowned when the large trawler they were travelling in capsized off the southern Peloponnese. More than 100 people were rescued from the overcrowded fishing vessel that was reportedly sailing from Libya for Italy.

Tragedy Strikes Again

This latest tragedy is a stark reminder of the ongoing refugee crisis that has been unfolding for years. Thousands of people continue to risk their lives every day in search of a better life, as they flee from war, poverty, and persecution in their own countries. Despite the dangers, they are willing to take the risk, knowing that the alternative is often worse.

The Human Toll of the Refugee Crisis

The human toll of the refugee crisis is staggering. Over the past decade, millions of people have been forced to leave their homes and seek refuge in other countries. Many of them have lost their lives in the process, either through drowning, exposure, or violence. The UNHCR estimates that over 80,000 refugees and migrants have died or gone missing since 2014, while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea.

The situation is particularly dire for those who are trying to reach Europe through the Aegean Sea, as they are often at the mercy of smugglers who cram them into overcrowded boats that are not seaworthy. These boats are often unmarked and do not have enough life jackets or other safety equipment, putting the lives of those on board at risk.

The Need for Action

The international community has been slow to respond to the refugee crisis, leaving many countries to deal with the problem on their own. This has led to a patchwork of policies and practices that often fail to protect the rights and dignity of refugees and migrants. It is time for the world to come together and take action to address this crisis, before more lives are lost.

One way to do this is to increase support for countries that are hosting large numbers of refugees, such as Turkey, Lebanon, and Jordan. These countries are often struggling to provide basic services and support to refugees, and need more help from the international community. Another way is to provide more legal pathways for refugees to reach safety, so that they do not have to risk their lives on dangerous journeys.

The Way Forward

The tragedy off the coast of Greece is a stark reminder of the need for action on the refugee crisis. It is time for the world to come together and take concrete steps to protect the rights and dignity of refugees and migrants. This means providing more support to countries that are hosting refugees, and creating more legal pathways for refugees to reach safety. It also means addressing the root causes of the crisis, such as war, poverty, and persecution, so that people do not have to leave their homes in the first place.

The refugee crisis is not going away anytime soon, but by working together, we can make a difference and save lives. The victims of the tragedy off the coast of Greece deserve nothing less.

News Source : the Guardian

Source Link :At least 79 people dead and hundreds feared missing as refugee boat sinks off Greece – video | World news/