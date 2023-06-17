Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bob Brown, 81, dies: Hall of Famer

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Bob Brown Passes Away at 81

Pro Football Hall of Famer Bob Brown passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, in Oakland, California, at the age of 81. The Hall of Fame announced his passing on Saturday. Brown’s wife, Cecelia, said that her husband passed away peacefully at a rehabilitation center surrounded by family and friends. Brown was admitted to the center after suffering a stroke in April.

A Stellar Career in College and the NFL

Brown was born on December 8, 1940, in Cleveland, Ohio, and played college football at the University of Nebraska. He was voted college football’s lineman of the year in 1963 by the Washington, D.C., Touchdown Club. Brown was an All-American guard at Nebraska and was drafted in the first round (second overall) by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1964. The Denver Broncos also drafted Brown in the first round (fourth overall) in the American Football League draft, but he chose to join the more established league and spent five seasons with the Eagles, two with the Los Angeles Rams, and three with the Oakland Raiders.

During his NFL career, Brown earned six Pro Bowl selections and was named All-Pro five times as a right tackle. He was known for his physicality on the field, once describing himself as “about as subtle as a 16-pound sledgehammer.” Defensive linemen surely wouldn’t argue with that assessment.

A Legacy of Excellence

Bob Brown was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest offensive linemen in NFL history. His contributions to the sport will not be forgotten, and the Hall of Fame will fly the flag at half-staff in Brown’s honor.

A Fond Farewell

The Brown family has not yet finalized memorial service arrangements for Bob Brown. His passing is a loss for both the football community and his loved ones, but his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of players and fans alike.

Bob Brown football career Bob Brown Philadelphia Eagles NFL Hall of Famer Bob Brown Bob Brown’s impact on football Remembering Bob Brown

News Source : Charean Williams

Source Link :Hall of Famer Bob Brown dies at 81/