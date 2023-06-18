Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bob Brown, Beloved Husker, Dies at 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Nebraska and NFL Legend Bob Brown

On Friday, June 16, Nebraska and NFL legend Bob Brown passed away at the age of 81. Brown, considered one of the game’s greatest offensive linemen, left behind a legacy that earned him a place in the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame, the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame, the College Football Hall of Fame, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

A Trailblazer in Nebraska Football History

Brown was a three-year letterwinner for the Huskers, playing from 1961 to 1963. He ended his career as a first-team All-American as a senior, leading Nebraska to its first conference title in 23 seasons. Brown was the first African-American All-American in the history of Nebraska football, and he was also Bob Devaney’s first All-American as Husker coach.

A Standout Career in the NFL

After his selection as a unanimous All-American in 1963, Brown was chosen with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1964 NFL Draft. He played 10 seasons in the NFL as an offensive tackle with the Philadelphia Eagles (five seasons), the Los Angeles Rams (two seasons), and the Oakland Raiders (three seasons).

Brown was a six-time Pro Bowl selection, a seven-time first-team All-NFL selection, and he was named the NFL/NFC Offensive Lineman of the Year three times. He was also a member of the 1960s NFL All-Decade team.

A Legacy That Lives On

Despite his many accomplishments as a player, Brown’s influence on the sport extended far beyond his time on the field. He remained active in the football community long after his retirement from the NFL, serving as a mentor and coach to younger players and always striving to improve the game he loved.

Cleveland native Bob Brown was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1993 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004, the same year his number (No. 64) was permanently retired at Nebraska. Brown was a 1964 graduate of the University of Nebraska, earning his degree in education.

A True Legend of the Game

Bob Brown’s passing is a loss not only to the Nebraska and NFL communities but to the sport of football as a whole. He was a trailblazer, a standout player, and a respected mentor, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations of football players and fans for years to come.

We at NU Athletic Communications extend our deepest condolences to Bob Brown’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : University of Nebraska

Source Link :Husker Legend Bob Brown Passes Away/