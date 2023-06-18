Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bob Brown, Football Hall of Famer, Passes at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Bob Brown Passes Away at 81

Pro Football Hall of Famer Bob Brown, widely regarded as the most aggressive lineman to ever play the game, passed away on Friday at the age of 81. The Hall of Fame announced his death on Saturday, leaving the football community in mourning.

Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, Brown was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles with the second overall pick in the 1964 NFL draft. He was a standout player at the University of Nebraska, earning All-American honors in his senior year.

Nicknamed “Boomer,” Brown spent five seasons with the Eagles, two with the Los Angeles Rams, and the final three years of his career with the Oakland Raiders. He dominated the game during his tenure, racking up accolades and breaking records along the way.

Accolades and Achievements

Brown was a six-time Pro Bowl selection and was named first team All-Pro in five of his 10 seasons. He earned three other second-team nods, solidifying his place as one of the greatest offensive tackles in NFL history. In 2004, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy in the sport.

His aggressive playing style made him a feared opponent on the field. John Madden, former head coach of the Raiders, once called Brown “the most aggressive lineman that ever played.” He used every tactic and technique, including brute force, to crush his opponents and dominate the game.

Despite his intimidating presence on the field, Brown was known for his quiet, soft-spoken, and caring nature off the field. His son, Robert Jr., captured this eloquently when he presented his dad for enshrinement in the Hall of Fame in 2004.

A Loss for the Football Community

Brown’s passing is a great loss for the football community. He was a trailblazer and a legend in the game, inspiring generations of players to follow in his footsteps. His impact on the sport will never be forgotten.

Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter paid tribute to Brown, saying, “Bob Brown demonstrated different personalities on and off the field. On the field, he was as fierce an opponent as any defensive linemen or linebacker ever faced. Yet off the field, he demonstrated a quiet, soft-spoken, and caring nature.”

The Hall of Fame extends its thoughts and prayers to Brown’s family, including his wife CeCe and son Robert Jr., during this difficult time. His legacy will continue to inspire football players and fans for years to come.

News Source : Jace Evans

Source Link :Pro Football Hall of Famer Bob Brown dies at 81/