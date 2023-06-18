Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bob Brown, Hall of Fame lineman, dies at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Hall of Fame Offensive Lineman Bob Brown Passes Away at 81

Bob Brown, the renowned Hall of Fame offensive lineman, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the age of 81. The Pro Football Hall of Fame confirmed his death on Saturday with a statement from Hall of Fame President Jim Porter, who described Brown as a fierce opponent on the field who used every tactic and technique to crush his opponents. Brown suffered a stroke in April, which led to his death.

Brown was a five-time All-Pro player who was drafted as the No. 2 overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1964. He started 124 of 126 games for the Eagles (1964-68), Los Angeles Rams (1969-70), and the Raiders in Oakland (1971-73), where he played for John Madden. Madden once said that Bob Brown played offense with a defensive guy’s personality, and he was the most aggressive lineman that ever played.

Brown was known for his brute force and ferocity on the field. He would use his forearm to hit his opponents and take a quarter out of them, as Madden put it. Brown would not only play hard but also make his opponents play hard until the next quarter. He took great pride in dominating his opponents and was a force to be reckoned with on the field.

Brown earned six Pro Bowl nods and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1993. He was also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004, recognizing his remarkable career as an offensive lineman. Brown was known for his incredible strength, agility, and technique, which allowed him to dominate his opponents on the field.

Off the field, Brown was a quiet and private person, but he was known for his kindness and humility. He was a role model for many young players and was respected by his teammates and opponents alike. Brown was a true legend of the game and will be remembered for his incredible talent, ferocity, and sportsmanship.

In conclusion, Bob Brown was a remarkable athlete who left a lasting impact on the game of football. He was a fierce competitor on the field and a true gentleman off the field. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of football players, and his name will forever be remembered in the annals of football history. The football world has lost a true legend, and he will be deeply missed by his admirers and fans.

News Source : ABC30 Fresno

Source Link :Hall of Fame offensive lineman Bob Brown dies at 81/