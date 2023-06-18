Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bob Brown, Hall of Fame lineman, dies at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Aggressive Legend of Football: Bob Brown

The world of football has lost a legend. Hall of Fame offensive lineman Bob Brown, who was labeled as the “most aggressive lineman that ever played” by John Madden, passed away on Friday night at the age of 81. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced his death on Saturday, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered forever.

Bob Brown was born on December 8, 1941, in Cleveland, Ohio. He played college football at the University of Nebraska and was considered one of the best linemen in the country during his time. In 1964, he was drafted No. 2 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles and started his professional football career.

During his career, Brown played for the Philadelphia Eagles (1964-68), Los Angeles Rams (1969-70), and the Raiders in Oakland (1971-73). He was a five-time All-Pro and earned six Pro Bowl nods. In 1993, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, and in 2004, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Bob Brown was known for his aggressive playing style. He used every tactic and technique, sometimes even brute force, to crush the will of the person across the line from him. He took great pride in doing so and believed that he could hit you with his forearm and take a quarter out of you. He was as fierce an opponent as any defensive linemen or linebacker ever faced, as Jim Porter, the Hall of Fame president, stated in his statement.

John Madden once said about Bob Brown, “Bob Brown played offense with a defensive guy’s personality. He believed that if he really hit you, you wouldn’t play hard until the next quarter.” Bob was the most aggressive lineman that ever played, and his legacy will always remain.

Bob Brown was not only an outstanding football player, but he was also an activist for civil rights. He was the first black player to win the Outland Trophy, which is awarded to the best interior lineman in college football. He was also involved in the civil rights movement and marched with Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, Alabama, in 1965.

Bob Brown suffered a stroke in April, and his health continued to deteriorate. His death has left a void in the world of football, and his legacy will be remembered by fans and players alike. He was a true legend of the game and will always be remembered as one of the most aggressive and dominant players to ever grace the football field.

In conclusion, Bob Brown was a true legend of football, both on and off the field. He was an outstanding player who was known for his aggressive playing style and his belief that he could hit you with his forearm and take a quarter out of you. He was also an activist for civil rights and marched with Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, Alabama, in 1965. His legacy will always be remembered, and he will always be remembered as one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football. Rest in peace, Bob Brown.

News Source : ABC7 San Francisco

Source Link :Hall of Fame offensive lineman Bob Brown dies at 81/