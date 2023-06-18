Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bob Brown, Hall of Fame lineman, passes away at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Hall of Fame Offensive Lineman Bob Brown Passes Away at 81

Bob Brown, a Hall of Fame offensive lineman, passed away on Friday night at the age of 81. Known as the “most aggressive lineman that ever played” by John Madden, Brown was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

“On the field, he was as fierce an opponent as any defensive linemen or linebacker ever faced,” said Hall of Fame President Jim Porter in a statement on Saturday. “He used every tactic and technique — and sometimes brute force — to crush the will of the person across the line from him. And took great pride in doing so.”

Brown suffered a stroke in April and had been battling health issues for some time. He was a five-time All-Pro who was drafted No. 2 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1964. He started 124 of 126 games for the Eagles (1964-68), Los Angeles Rams (1969-70) and the Raiders in Oakland (1971-73), where he played for Madden.

“Bob Brown played offense with a defensive guy’s personality,” Madden once said. “He believed that he could hit you with his forearm and take a quarter out of you. In other words, if he really hit you, you wouldn’t play hard until the next quarter. Bob was the most aggressive lineman that ever played.”

Brown earned six Pro Bowl nods during his career. He was also inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1993.

Brown’s passing is a loss for the football community, but his legacy as one of the most dominant and aggressive linemen in the game’s history will live on. His impact on the field was undeniable, and his contributions to the sport will never be forgotten.

As fans and fellow players mourn the loss of Bob Brown, we are reminded of the incredible talent and passion that he brought to the game of football. His tenacity and drive serve as an inspiration to all who play the sport, and his legacy will forever be a part of the game’s history. Rest in peace, Bob Brown.

NFL Hall of Fame Pro Football Hall of Fame Bob Brown football career Bob Brown legacy Bob Brown impact on football history

News Source : ESPN

Source Link :Hall of Fame offensive lineman Bob Brown dies at 81/