Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bob Brown, Hall of Fame Lineman, Passes Away at 81

Hall of Fame Offensive Lineman Bob Brown Passes Away at 81

On Friday night, June 16th, 2023, the football world lost one of its greatest players. Bob Brown, labeled the “most aggressive lineman that ever played” by John Madden, passed away at the age of 81. Brown had suffered a stroke in April, and his health had been declining since then.

Bob Brown was a five-time All-Pro and was drafted No. 2 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1964. He started 124 of 126 games for the Eagles (1964-68), Los Angeles Rams (1969-70), and the Raiders in Oakland (1971-73), where he played for Madden. Brown was known for his brute force and tenacity on the field, and he took great pride in crushing the will of the person across the line from him.

“Bob Brown played offense with a defensive guy’s personality,” Madden once said. “He believed that he could hit you with his forearm and take a quarter out of you. In other words, if he really hit you, you wouldn’t play hard until the next quarter. Bob was the most aggressive lineman that ever played.”

Brown earned six Pro Bowl nods during his career and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1993. He was also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004. “On the field, he was as fierce an opponent as any defensive linemen or linebacker ever faced,” Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement Saturday. “He used every tactic and technique — and sometimes brute force — to crush the will of the person across the line from him. And took great pride in doing so.”

Brown’s legacy in the NFL will never be forgotten. His aggressive playing style and tenacity on the field set a standard for offensive linemen that is still respected today. He was a true pioneer of the game and will always be remembered as one of the greatest players to have ever played the sport.

The NFL community has been expressing their condolences and sharing memories of Brown on social media. “Rest in peace Bob Brown, one of the greatest offensive linemen in history,” tweeted former NFL player and current ESPN analyst Damien Woody. “His style of play will always be remembered and admired.”

“Bob Brown was a fierce competitor who played the game with passion and intensity,” tweeted Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon. “He was one of the best offensive linemen to ever play the game. Rest in peace my friend.”

Brown’s legacy will live on through the players he influenced and the fans he entertained during his career. He will always be remembered as one of football’s greatest players, and his impact on the game will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Bob Brown.

News Source : ESPN.com

Source Link :Hall of Fame offensive lineman Bob Brown dies at 81/