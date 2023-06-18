Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bob Brown, Hall of Fame OL, passes away at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Hall of Fame Lineman Bob Brown Passes Away at 81

The football world is mourning the loss of Hall of Fame offensive lineman Bob Brown, who passed away on Friday night at the age of 81. Brown was known as the “most aggressive lineman that ever played” by legendary coach John Madden and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

A Fierce Competitor on the Field

Brown was a five-time All-Pro and was drafted No. 2 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1964. He started 124 of 126 games for the Eagles (1964-68), Los Angeles Rams (1969-70) and Oakland Raiders (1971-73), where he played for Madden.

On the field, Brown was a fierce competitor who used every tactic and technique, and sometimes brute force, to crush the will of his opponents. He took great pride in his ability to dominate the person across the line from him and was not afraid to use his aggressive style of play to his advantage.

“Bob Brown played offense with a defensive guy’s personality,” Madden once said. “He believed that he could hit you with his forearm and take a quarter out of you. In other words, if he really hit you, you wouldn’t play hard until the next quarter. Bob was the most aggressive lineman that ever played.”

A Legacy in Football

Brown’s impact on the game of football was significant, and his legacy will continue to live on. In addition to being a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Brown was also inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame’s class of 1993.

“On behalf of the Pro Football Hall of Fame family, we mourn the passing of Bob Brown,” Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement. “His contributions to the game of football will forever be remembered and celebrated.”

Brown’s death is a loss for the football community, and his impact on the game cannot be overstated. He will be remembered as one of the most aggressive and dominant linemen in NFL history and a true legend of the game.

News Source : Field Level Media

Source Link :Hall of Fame OL Bob Brown dies at 81/