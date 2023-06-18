Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bob Brown, Legendary Offensive Lineman, Dies at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Hall of Fame Offensive Lineman Bob Brown: The Aggressive Legend

The football world mourns the loss of Hall of Fame offensive lineman Bob Brown, who passed away at the age of 81 on Friday night. Brown was labeled as the “most aggressive lineman that ever played” by legendary coach John Madden, and his fierce play on the field earned him the respect and admiration of his peers and fans alike.

Born on December 8, 1941, in Shreveport, Louisiana, Brown attended the University of Nebraska, where he played as an offensive tackle for the Cornhuskers in the early 1960s. He was a two-time All-American and helped lead his team to two consecutive Orange Bowl victories in 1964 and 1965. Brown’s outstanding college career earned him induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1993.

In 1964, Brown was drafted second overall by the Philadelphia Eagles, where he would spend the first five seasons of his NFL career. He quickly established himself as one of the best offensive linemen in the league, earning five consecutive All-Pro selections and six Pro Bowl nods during his time with the Eagles.

In 1969, Brown was traded to the Los Angeles Rams, where he played for two seasons before being traded again to the Oakland Raiders in 1971. It was with the Raiders that Brown would finish his NFL career, playing for three seasons and helping the team win a Super Bowl in 1972.

Brown’s aggressive style of play was well-known throughout the league, and he used every tactic and technique at his disposal to dominate his opponents on the field. He was a powerful and intimidating force, using his size and strength to overpower defensive linemen and linebackers alike. Madden once said of Brown, “He believed that he could hit you with his forearm and take a quarter out of you. In other words, if he really hit you, you wouldn’t play hard until the next quarter.”

Despite his fearsome reputation on the field, Brown was known for his kindness and generosity off the field. He was a devoted family man and a dedicated philanthropist, using his platform as a football player to give back to his community and support charitable causes.

In 2004, Brown was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, cementing his status as one of the greatest offensive linemen to ever play the game. His legacy as a player and a person will live on for generations to come, and he will be remembered as a true legend of the sport.

In the wake of his passing, the football community has come together to honor Brown’s memory and pay tribute to his remarkable career. Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement, “On the field, he was as fierce an opponent as any defensive linemen or linebacker ever faced. He used every tactic and technique — and sometimes brute force — to crush the will of the person across the line from him. And took great pride in doing so.”

Bob Brown was a true icon of the sport, and his impact on the game of football will never be forgotten.

News Source : ESPN.com

Source Link :Hall of Fame offensive lineman Bob Brown dies at 81/