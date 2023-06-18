Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bob Brown, NFL Hall of Famer, Passes at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Bob Brown: One of the Most Feared Offensive Linemen of His Era

Bob Brown, a legendary offensive lineman from the 1960s, passed away on Friday at the age of 81. Brown, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, and Oakland Raiders during his 10-year career, was widely considered one of the best blockers of his time. He was a six-time Pro Bowler, five-time first-team All-Pro, four-time second-team All-Pro, and a member of the NFL’s 1960s All-Decade team. Brown was inducted into both the Pro Football and College Football Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

Known for his ferocious blocking style, Brown was feared by opponents for his ability to inflict pain on the field. He played offense with a defensive player’s personality, always looking to hit his opponents with his forearm and take a quarter out of them. His intent was to do bodily harm, and he often succeeded in crushing the will of the person across the line from him. Brown’s reputation as an intimidating player was cemented by his former coaches, teammates, and opponents, who all spoke of his remarkable power and strength.

John Madden, one of Brown’s former coaches, praised him as a player who could hit you so hard that you wouldn’t play hard until the next quarter. Gene Upshaw, a former teammate, called Brown the most intimidating player he had ever seen, with opponents often asking Upshaw to tell Brown to stop hitting them. Carl Eller, a former opponent, considered Brown his most feared competitor, noting that his intent was always to inflict pain. Tommy Nobis, another former opponent, recalled being hit by Brown and feeling like the world turned upside down.

Brown’s career began at the University of Nebraska, where he was a unanimous All-American in his final season. He is one of only three players to have his number retired by the school, alongside Tom Novak and Johnny Rodgers. Brown was selected second overall in the 1964 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, but he also received interest from the Denver Broncos, who selected him fourth overall in the 1964 AFL Draft. Brown spent five seasons with the Eagles before requesting a trade, citing personal reasons. He was eventually traded to the Los Angeles Rams in a deal that included four other players. Two seasons later, he was traded to the Oakland Raiders, where he became an integral part of one of the best offensive lines of all time.

The 1971 Raiders offensive line, which included Brown, Upshaw, center Jim Otto, and tackles Art Shell and Ron Mix, is widely considered one of the best in NFL history. Tight end Dave Casper, another Hall of Famer, was also a member of the team. Brown’s career was cut short by knee issues, and he was forced to retire in 1973. However, his legacy as a fearsome offensive lineman will live on for generations to come.

In addition to his remarkable talent on the field, Brown was remembered by his family and friends for his quiet, caring nature off the field. His son, Robert Jr., spoke eloquently of his father’s soft-spoken personality when he presented him for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004. Brown’s ability to balance his fierce competitiveness on the field with his gentle personality off the field is a testament to his character and his enduring legacy as one of the greatest players in the history of football.

News Source : Jack Baer

Source Link :NFL Hall of Famer Bob Brown dies at 81/