Remembering Bob Buchanan: A Tribute to a Life Well-Lived

When I learned of Bob Buchanan’s passing, I was left in utter shock. Bob was a significant person in my life because of the work that we did together. He was a supporter of the New Democratic Party and requested me to assist others who were experiencing homelessness. I will try my best, but we are going to miss you very much, Bob. @MainStProject & @GiftsofGraceWPG are two accounts you should follow.

The Life of Bob Buchanan

Bob Buchanan was a well-known lawyer who established The Law Offices of Robert B. Buchanan. He was the firm’s proprietor and lived in Clarendon Hills, Illinois, with his wife Kathleen and their two small children, Luke and Nora.

Born and raised in a little coastal town in Northern California, Bob spent his twenties traveling around Europe and South America. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and also spent one year teaching English in Brazil while simultaneously studying the local language, Portuguese.

In 2009, Bob moved to Chicago to receive a scholarship to attend Chicago-Kent College of Law. After getting his license and graduating in 2012, he started working for a small law company that specialized in family and criminal defense cases. His primary area of practice was in juvenile delinquency defense. Bob’s experience in the courtroom developed rapidly as a result of representing clients in all of the main court houses in the Chicagoland area.

The Establishment of The Law Offices of Robert B. Buchanan

Compassion, integrity, and working together as a team were the guiding principles that led to the establishment of The Law Offices of Robert B. Buchanan in 2017. Bob’s goal was to establish a company that put the needs of its customers first and was at the forefront of legal representation. He utilized his management talents, his passion for technology, and his drive to assist individuals in making positive changes in their life to establish an extremely successful team of litigators and support employees.

A Family Man

Despite his busy schedule, Bob prioritized spending quality time with his family during his free time. He enjoyed going for a run by the railroad lines while pushing Luke in the stroller, assisting Nora with her tummy time, and preparing a delectable lunch for his wife all at the same time.

A Life Well-Lived

Bob Buchanan’s passing is a great loss to his family, friends, and the legal community. He will always be remembered for his compassionate and dedicated approach to legal representation and his commitment to making positive changes in the lives of others. Rest in peace, Bob.

