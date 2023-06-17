Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Montana Radio Legend Bob Gilbert Passes Away at 77

On Thursday, my mother in Miles City shared the sad news that Montana radio legend Bob Gilbert had passed away at the age of 77. I had known Bob since 2006 when my radio boss had told me about his program on 101.3 KIKC in Forsyth. Bob would drive to Forsyth with Helena for his one-day radio show, playing the best of the golden oldies on classic 45rpm vinyl. Everyone in town turned on their radios that day to enjoy the music and entertainment that Bob provided, and we looked forward to next year’s show just as quickly.

Robert Norman Gilbert, or Bob, was born on October 23, 1945, in Miles City, Montana. He was the fifth of six children born to Arthur M. Gilbert and Irene Mary Gilbert. Bob’s birthdate was also his mother’s 40,000th birthday. Bob went to heaven on June 12, 2023, after nearly three years of deteriorating health following a traumatic brain injury he sustained in a fall.

Early Life and Career

After graduating from Park County High School in Livingston in 1963, Bob attended Miles Community College and then the University of Montana, where he was one semester short of a degree. He resigned when he was told that a foreign language was required.

Bob worked summers in Harlowton, Montana, for the Milwaukee Railroad, where he worked as an apprentice electrician, clerk, laborer, and in the car department in Harlowton and Miles City. As a result of his love of trains, Bob had many model railroad cars and power units from the Potash N to the Garden Railroad. He always dreamed of owning his own company rail car to connect with Amtrak.

Bob had many fond memories of working as a reporter and disc jockey for KATL in Miles City from 1967 to 1970. In November 1970, he took a job as a disc jockey-reporter at KBLL radio station in Helena and began his television career as anchor of the six and ten o’clock newscasts. Over the course of several legislative sessions, Bob interviewed Montana state officials, governors, and members of the Legislature with CNN’s top news twice an hour, 24 hours a day. As live cable programming evolved, he was on CNN Headline News in every major city in Montana and several smaller markets. For 43 years, Bob was a one-day guest disc jockey at KIKC, Forsyth Miles City, playing his collection of golden oldies on 45rpm, of which he had a huge collection.

Personal Interests and Achievements

Bob never knew a stranger. Throughout his life, Bob enjoyed socializing with his friends at various bars. While in Miles City, Bob frequented the 600 Lounge, owned by his brother-in-law Gardner Grentz. For Elena, it was Haps. In 1997, Bob invested in a popular bar-casino-poker-room-liquor store in Helena called Nickels. He took active leadership three years later.

Bob had many interests, including collecting cars, model cars, jukeboxes, antique arcade machines, 45 rpm records, CDs, pistols, and rifles. At one time, Bob owned 27 cars and attended many car shows around the state and beyond, including Good Guys in Spokane and a show in Salmon, Idaho. He complained about selling his first car, a 1967 Plymouth Roadrunner that he bought new in Miles City. It was the first Roadrunner in town. He always remembered the fun and memories he had driving the Roadrunner in 1967-1968.

Uncle Oscar left Bob his cabin in Silver Gate, Montana, which Oscar and his brothers built in 1936. Bob added another bedroom cabin in 1997. The cabin had been a family vacation spot since Bob was born in 1945. Bob loved to entertain friends and spend time listening to the winds whispering in the pines and the gurgling of Soda Butte Creek.

Bob was a member of the Royal Order of Raccoons, serving the Great Poo-Pah. Bob was a member of the Elks, Eagles, Muses, Shriners, National Trappers Association, Montana Society of Broadcasters, and First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

Bob served as Secretary-Treasurer of the Montana Wool Growers Association for nearly 33 years, receiving the coveted 2005 American Sheep Camptender Award. During the Legislature, Bob represented Woolgrowers, Montana Dairy Farmers, and Northwest Farm Credit. He provided “Got Milk” T-shirts for the bazookas at University of Montana home games.

In 1992, Bob met and began dating Great Falls attorney Susan J. Rebecca, who became his partner in 1998. They were married in Billings, Montana on September 27, 2008. Susie says, “Bob would have married me sooner, but I wouldn’t have taken his last name because I was already a well-known Montana professional.”

Memorial Service

Bob was predeceased by his parents, Art and Irene; sister Barbara (Gardner) Grenz and infant siblings Marlene and Arthur; Aunts, Alice (Joe) Lindeberg and Margaret Gilbert; Uncles, Oscar Gilbert and Morton Gilbert; and Nephews, Paul Grenz, Greg Mitchell, and Jeff Mitchell. Bob’s teal shih tzu, Ping, who died on April 8, 2023, was the love of his life and constant companion.

Bob is survived by his wife, Susan J. Rebecca; a stepdaughter, Stephanie E. Hagerman; a granddaughter, Isabelle E. Thomas, all of Helena; sisters, Marilyn I. (Charles) Pratt and Margaret L. (Dick) Mitchell of Billings; nieces, Stacey Hicks, Kimberly (Andy) Meyer, and Cheri L. Grenz, all of Billings; Nephew, Dick (Nancy) Mitchell Jr. of Miles City; and stepsons Gena Kreis of Bozeman and Andrew Kreis of Seattle.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 North Montana Avenue, Helena. The wake will be held at Nickels, 2100 North Last Chance Gulch in Helena. Bob said, “Drinks at my expense.” A tour of the warehouse will take place on the same day at 10:00 a.m. at the address: Alena, st. Berozovaya, 1410.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Montana Woolgrower Memorial Fund, PO Box 1693, Helena, MT 59624.

