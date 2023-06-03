Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bob Hyde, Former Executive, Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Houston Oilers and Tennessee Titans Executive Bob Hyde Passes Away

The Tennessee Titans announced on Friday evening that former Houston Oilers and Titans executive Bob Hyde has passed away. A native of Tennessee, Hyde had worked in community and public relations for multiple decades with the franchise, serving as the Titans’ vice president of community relations.

A Devoted and Loyal Employee

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk expressed her sadness over the passing of Hyde. She said that joining the Oilers as a public relations college intern in 1977, he had worked in various roles such as public relations, community relations, and special projects. His 30-year association with the organization had a significant impact on the team, both large and small. Adams referred to him as “Mr. Oiler,” and his loyalty and devotion to the organization and its players were evident on a daily basis.

Memories of Bob Hyde

Former Titans player Jason McCourty also shared his memories of Hyde on Twitter. He mentioned that he had spent long days on the Titans caravan with Hyde and had even taken a trip to his hometown in Tennessee. Hyde’s love for the Titans and everyone involved was evident, and he was a great person who would be missed.

Hyde is survived by his two adult daughters, Ashley and Hannah. The Titans organization expressed their thoughts and prayers for his family and friends during this time.

Conclusion

Bob Hyde was an important and dedicated employee of the Houston Oilers and Tennessee Titans. He had worked in various roles for over 30 years, and his loyalty and devotion to the organization and its players were evident throughout his career. Hyde will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. The Titans organization and fans will always remember him for his contributions and commitment to the team.

Bob Hyde obituary Bob Hyde death Bob Hyde career Bob Hyde legacy Bob Hyde contributions

News Source : Mike Moraitis

Source Link :Former executive Bob Hyde has passed away/