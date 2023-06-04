Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bob Hyde, Former Titans Executive, Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Titans’ Ryan Tannehill, Treylon Burks showing strong chemistry at OTAs

After the Tennessee Titans failed to adequately address the wide receiver position this offseason, quarterback Ryan Tannehill is set to heavily rely on second-year wideout, Treylon Burks.

Burks’ missed opportunities in his rookie year

Burks showed flashes of being a No. 1 receiver during his rookie campaign, but the Arkansas product missed a significant amount of playing time due to injuries. He played in only eight games, starting in five of them, and recorded 19 receptions for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite the limited playing time, Burks’ potential was evident, and he showcased his ability to make contested catches and create separation from defenders. His combination of size (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) and speed (4.46 40-yard dash) make him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

Tannehill and Burks’ chemistry at OTAs

During the Titans’ organized team activities (OTAs), Tannehill and Burks have shown a strong connection on the field, with Tannehill targeting Burks frequently in team drills and individual routes.

The chemistry between the two has been praised by Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who spoke highly of Burks’ progress and work ethic this offseason.

“He’s had a great offseason, and he’s worked really hard,” Vrabel said. “He’s come back in great shape, and I think he’s starting to understand what we’re asking him to do and how we want him to do it.”

Tannehill echoed Vrabel’s sentiments, stating that he has seen improvement in Burks’ route running and ability to read defenses.

“Treylon’s been doing a great job,” Tannehill said. “He’s been working hard, and you can tell that he’s put in the work this offseason. He’s getting better every day, and I think he’s going to be a big part of our offense.”

Burks as the Titans’ No. 1 receiver

With the departure of Corey Davis to the New York Jets in free agency and the uncertainty surrounding the health of A.J. Brown, the Titans are in need of a No. 1 receiver.

Burks has the potential to fill that role, and his chemistry with Tannehill at OTAs is a positive sign for the Titans’ offense heading into the 2021 season.

“I’m just trying to do my job and help the team in any way I can,” Burks said. “I’m working hard every day to get better, and I’m excited to see what we can do this season.”

Conclusion

The Titans’ lack of depth at the wide receiver position is a concern, but the chemistry between Tannehill and Burks at OTAs is a promising sign for the team’s offense. If Burks can stay healthy and continue to develop his game, he has the potential to be a No. 1 receiver for the Titans and help lead them to a successful season.

