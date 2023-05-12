Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Bobby Caldwell: Musician’s Life, Net Worth & Wife”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bobby Caldwell was a renowned American musician, singer, and songwriter, best known for his hit single “What You Won’t Do for Love” released in 1978. In this article, we will provide a comprehensive biography of Bobby Caldwell, covering his death, cause of death, music career, Twitter, net worth, and wife.

Early Life and Education

Bobby Caldwell was born on August 15, 1951, in New York City, USA. He was raised in a family of musicians, and his father, Bob Caldwell, was a prominent singer and songwriter. However, there is no information available about his education and college life.

Career

Bobby Caldwell’s passion for music started at a young age, and he began playing the piano at the age of 12. He started his music career in the early 1970s, and his first album, “What You Won’t Do for Love,” was released in 1978. The album became an instant hit and reached platinum status, with the single of the same name reaching number 9 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

After the success of his first album, Bobby Caldwell released several other albums, including “Cat in the Hat,” “August Moon,” “Carry On,” “Heart of Mine,” and “After Dark.” He also collaborated with other artists like Al Jarreau, Peter Cetera, and Vanessa Williams.

Death and Cause of Death

Bobby Caldwell passed away on March 15, 2023, at the age of 71. His wife, Mary Caldwell, confirmed his sudden death through a tweet from his official Twitter account. According to Mary, Bobby’s death was caused by the long-term effects of a toxic reaction to antibiotics, known as fluoroquinolones. She also revealed that Bobby had been suffering from health issues related to this condition for the past six years and two months.

Family and Personal Life

Bobby Caldwell was married to Mary Caldwell, and they had two children together, a boy, and a girl. However, there is no information available about his siblings or parents.

Net Worth

At the time of his death, Bobby Caldwell’s net worth was estimated to be around $10 million. However, there is no information available about his car collection or annual income.

Social Media Presence

Bobby Caldwell was active on various social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. He had a significant following on Twitter, with over 33k followers.

Conclusion

Bobby Caldwell was a talented musician who had a successful career in the music industry. His hit single “What You Won’t Do for Love” became an instant classic and cemented his place in the music industry. Despite his sudden and tragic death, his music will live on, and he will be remembered as one of the greatest musicians of his time.

