Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Bobby De Jesus Funeral and Visitation Information”

Bobby De Jesus Obituary, Death Cause

Everyone in my family, including my cousins, aunts, and uncles, as well as each and every one of my friends, are all quite excited about this. This morning, all of us were hit with a significant dose of disbelief when we learned that our father, Bobby De Jesus, had departed from this world and gone to live with the Lord. Bobby De Jesus passed away as he was resting comfortably and in a state of tranquility.

Sharing the News Despite the Pain

This is knowledge that we are required to share, despite the fact that doing so places a significant amount of strain on our emotions. Due to the fact that it is absolutely necessary, we are compelled to deliver this discouraging news to you despite the fact that our hearts are heavy. Because we are responsible for disseminating this information, we are obligated to do so, despite the fact that doing so causes us mental anguish. This is because disseminating this information is something that is needed of us, and as such, we are committed to do so.

Memorial Services and Burials

All of the memorial services and burials that are scheduled to take place between the 20th and the 24th of May will be held in the St. Peter Chapel in Bancal. These events are scheduled to take place in May.

Remembering Bobby in Our Prayers

We ask that you remember him in your prayers and thoughts not just for the rest of his life, but also for the tranquility and satisfaction of his spirit in the life to come. Not only will this help him in this life, but it will also help him in the life to come. I ask that you continue to keep him in your prayers and thoughts. Not only will this help him in this life, but it will also help him in the life to come. Both of his life will be improved as a result of this.

Final Thoughts

Bobby De Jesus was a kind-hearted and generous man who touched the lives of many people. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Rest in peace, Bobby De Jesus.

