Dead – Death – Obituary News : Body discovered at Half Moon Bay property in Auckland

Police investigating death at Half Moon Bay property

Police are attending an incident at a property in Half Moon Bay in Auckland, where a person has been found dead. The incident is currently under investigation, and police have increased their presence in the area. The deceased person’s identity has not been released, and police are working to establish what happened.

Increased police presence at Casuarina Road address

The incident took place at an address on Casuarina Road, and police have cordoned off the area while they investigate. Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua, of Counties Manukau CIB, has stated that the investigation is still in its early stages and that police are speaking with a person at the address.

Appeal for information

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward. They can contact the police on 105, referencing job number P055051610.

Community concerns

The incident has caused concern in the Half Moon Bay community, with residents reporting an increased police presence in the area. Many are expressing their shock and sadness at the news of a death in their neighbourhood.

Investigation ongoing

Police have not provided any further details about the incident, and it is unclear how long the investigation will take. However, they have assured the public that they are taking the matter seriously and are doing everything they can to establish what happened.

Conclusion

The death at the Half Moon Bay property is a tragic event, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased person. The investigation is ongoing, and we must allow the police to do their work and establish the facts. We urge anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.

News Source : RNZ News

Source Link :Person found dead at property in Half Moon Bay, Auckland/