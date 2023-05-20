Dead – Death – Obituary News : Body of missing Tennessee woman found near dam, cause of death unknown.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Missing Woman Found Dead in Tennessee: Cause of Death Unknown

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee reported that a missing woman, Chase Stafford, was found dead on Thursday near a dam. Officials discovered her body in the Cumberland River below the Cheatham Dam in Ashland City, Tennessee. The cause of death has not yet been determined, and the sheriff’s office says there is still an active investigation.

Stafford was last seen on May 10 when she was dropped off on a road in Ashland City. Later that day, officials found a backpack containing her personal property, including a cellphone and glasses, on a highway in town. Her body was discovered trapped under debris that had accumulated in front of the dam. During routine clearing of that debris by opening the flood gates, her body was able to rise to the surface.

The circumstances surrounding Stafford’s disappearance and subsequent death are still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office.

The tragic news of Stafford’s death has shocked and saddened the community. People are wondering what could have happened to her and how she ended up in the river. It is unclear whether foul play was involved, but the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and the discovery of her body raise many questions.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office has not released any further information about the case, but they have assured the public that they are working diligently to solve it. They are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything related to Stafford’s disappearance to come forward and share their information.

The community has come together to mourn Stafford’s loss and support her family during this difficult time. The outpouring of love and support shows how much Stafford was loved and respected by those who knew her.

The news of Stafford’s death is a reminder of the importance of safety and awareness when traveling alone. It’s crucial to let others know your whereabouts and to take precautions to avoid dangerous situations.

The circumstances surrounding Stafford’s death are still unclear, but the community is hoping for answers and justice. As the investigation continues, people are coming together to support each other and to remember Stafford’s life.

In conclusion, the tragic news of Chase Stafford’s death has shocked and saddened the community. The cause of death is still unknown, and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and subsequent death are under investigation. The community is coming together to support Stafford’s family and to seek justice. It’s a reminder of the importance of safety and awareness when traveling alone, and the importance of coming together in times of tragedy.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Tennessee missing woman’s body found near dam, cause of death undetermined/