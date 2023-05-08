Dead – Death – Obituary News : Body of Rwandan woman discovered at Kamukunji bus stop

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Police Investigate Mysterious Deaths of Two Foreigners in Nairobi

Police in Nairobi are investigating the mysterious deaths of two foreign nationals, a Rwandan woman and an Ethiopian man, in separate incidents in the city.

The lifeless body of Dancila Niharabimana, a Rwandan national, was found at a waiting bay of a bus stop in Kamukunji, Nairobi on Saturday. She was found seated at the waiting bay with a piece of luggage next to her. Touts operating at the terminus told police they had realized she was not moving for long before they went to check on her. It is unclear where the woman was headed at the time of the incident but most public service vehicles operating at the bus stop head for Eastlands. She was alone at the time of the incident and police recovered a passport from her pocket to identify her. Police removed the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and further probe on the cause of death.

Elsewhere in Kibera, an Ethiopian national, Joseph Defere Ghutta, was found dead in his room two days after complaining he had not had food. The body of Ghutta was found in his room while half-naked and with some foam from his mouth. His neighbors told police he lived alone and had no beddings. He had also been complaining of hunger. The deceased is said to have complained of having not eaten for two days and had earlier complained of a stomachache for the last three days, the neighbors said. Police said the deceased went to his house on Saturday morning and failed to show up until his body was discovered a day later. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

The deaths of the two foreigners have raised concern among the public, with many questioning the circumstances surrounding their deaths. The police have assured the public that they are investigating the incidents and will provide updates as soon as possible.

The Mysterious Death of Dancila Niharabimana

The death of Dancila Niharabimana, a Rwandan national, has left many puzzled. The circumstances surrounding her death are unclear, and the police are still investigating the incident. It is not clear where she was headed at the time of her death, and her luggage suggests that she was traveling. The fact that she was alone raises questions about her travel arrangements and who she was traveling with.

The police recovered a passport from her pocket to identify her. This raises questions about her travel documents and whether she was in the country legally. The police have not provided any information about her passport, and it is not clear whether she had any other identification documents on her.

The fact that she was found at a bus stop waiting bay suggests that she may have been waiting for transportation. It is not clear whether she was waiting for a specific bus or whether she was just waiting for any transportation. The police have not provided any information about the buses that operate at the bus stop, and it is not clear whether they have questioned any of the drivers or touts who operate at the bus stop.

The Mysterious Death of Joseph Defere Ghutta

The death of Joseph Defere Ghutta, an Ethiopian national, is equally puzzling. His neighbors reported that he had been complaining of hunger for two days before his death. The fact that he was found half-naked and with foam from his mouth suggests that he may have died from a medical condition.

It is not clear why he was half-naked, and the police have not provided any information about whether he had any signs of injury. The fact that he had no beddings raises questions about his living conditions and whether he had any support systems in the country.

The fact that he had been complaining of hunger for two days before his death suggests that he may have been living in poverty. The police have not provided any information about his occupation or his source of income. It is not clear whether they have interviewed any of his friends or colleagues to learn more about his background.

Conclusion

The mysterious deaths of Dancila Niharabimana and Joseph Defere Ghutta have left many questioning the circumstances surrounding their deaths. The police have assured the public that they are investigating the incidents and will provide updates as soon as possible. The deaths highlight the plight of foreign nationals living in the country and the challenges they face, including poverty, lack of support systems, and legal challenges. The police must conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of death and provide answers to the families of the deceased.

News Source : CYRUS OMBATI

Source Link :Rwandan woman found dead at bus stop in Kamukunji area/