Dead – Death – Obituary News : Body of Woman Discovered in Freezer at Louisiana Arby’s

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dead Body Found Inside Freezer at Arby’s in Louisiana

In a shocking turn of events, a dead body was found inside the freezer at an Arby’s in Louisiana this week. The victim was later revealed to be a female employee at the restaurant, which is situated around 30 miles west of New Orleans.

Discovery of the Body

The incident took place at 6:30 pm local time on May 11th when an employee at Arby’s restaurant on E. Admiral Doyle Drive discovered the body of his female colleague inside the freezer. The police were then called, who initially labeled the case as a ‘suspicious death.’ The cause of death has not been determined yet.

Police Investigation

Multiple police vehicles were seen outside the outlet and the restaurant premise was sealed for investigation of the crime scene. “So it was an employee that discovered the female deceased inside the cooler, (and) the deceased is an employee of the restaurant,” New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter said in a statement.

As per preliminary information, the investigators are not suspecting any foul play and are investigating the case as an accident. “Nothing is set in stone yet. A situation like this is unusual, so we’re taking extra precautions during the investigation,” Laseter said.

“We pretty much have completed our process at the crime scene. After completely processing the crime scene… this does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident,” the police captain added.

Autopsy Report Awaited

An autopsy report is awaited to determine the identity and the cause of death of the victim. “We’re going to re-examine all the evidence tomorrow and they’re going to conduct an autopsy to give us the cause and manner of death. So there are a few more steps that we need to take before a (final) determination is made,” stated New Iberia Police.

Social Media Reaction

While the police are investigating the case as an accident, social media is convinced that there is more to the story. One user wrote, “How can it be an accident when the body is found at 630pm. People should be going in and out of that freezer at min every half hr and why did no one looked for the worker after missing for 30 min. seems almost impossible to be an accident.”

Another user tweeted, “This is awful and reminds me of what happened at a Burger King near my house. A dead body was found in the freezer. It turned out that a former employee robbed the store and killed his former manager in the process.”

Arby’s Response

Arby’s has not yet commented or released a statement about the incident.

Conclusion

The investigation into the case is currently going on, and the autopsy report is awaited to determine the cause and manner of death of the victim. While social media is suspecting foul play, the police are investigating the case as an accident. For more news and updates, keep watching this space.

Arby’s Restaurant Louisiana Dead body found freezer Woman’s body discovered at Arby’s Arby’s employee arrested Homicide investigation Arby’s Louisiana

News Source : The Teal Mango

Source Link :Woman’s Dead Body Found Inside Freezer at Arby’s Restaurant in Louisiana/