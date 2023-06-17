Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bodybuilder Competes in Online Fitness Contest for Emotional Reasons

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jaclyn Ruby Garcia: From Tragedy to Triumph in Pursuit of Victory

Jaclyn Ruby Garcia, a Filipino-American bodybuilder, has recently captured the attention of the online world with her inspiring journey. Apart from holding a 4th-degree Black belt, she showcases exceptional skills as a marathon runner and actively participates in fitness competitions. While she never initially aimed for stardom in the bodybuilding realm, unexpected turns of events led her down this unforeseen path.

Garcia is currently competing in the online fitness competition, Ms. Health and Fitness, with her sights firmly set on claiming the top prize. However, her drive to win extends beyond a simple passion for fitness. There is a deeply personal story that motivates her pursuit of victory.

The Filipino-American bodybuilder spent all her childhood under the shadow of the love of her late grandparents – Quirino Sulay and Purificacion Sulay. The power couple, who had been everything for Garcia, passed away last year. She said, “When they both passed away last year, it was very hard on the family. My grandparents endured so much. They lived through World War 2 and the Japanese occupation of the Philippines.”

Her grandparents had survived through so much that they knew the value of hard work and education and thus constantly motivated their grandchildren to follow their path. Her grandparents were extremely kind and generous people, and despite all the struggles they had faced, their primary goal in life was to be of help to the needy. This made Garcia adore her grandparents all the more. She added to her grandparents, “If you were their neighbor, or they knew you like my grandmother would cook food and send you home with food. They were just very giving people wherever they were.”

It is in their honor that the female athlete wishes to win the Ms. Health and Fitness online competition. This will allow her not only to be featured on the front page of the Muscle and Fitness HERS magazine but also win $20,000 or more than P1.1 million. She said, “I wanted to honor them in some kind of way and continue on their legacy of philanthropy.”

Securing the first position in the competition will enable Garcia to obtain a substantial amount of money, which she plans to donate to the Pantay Tamurong Elementary School in the Philippines. This donation holds great significance for Garcia as it fulfills the last dream of her grandparents, whom she affectionately referred to as Lolo. She said, “I know if they were still alive they would be donating to the Pantay Tamurong Elementary/High School building project. So in their place, if I win I’d like to donate some of the winnings to that project on their behalf.”

The online fitness competition determines the winners by counting the virtual votes received by each contestant, and Garcia successfully advanced through the first four rounds. Given the unique background that brought her to the competition, the question arises: Does the bodybuilder stand a good chance of winning? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure: Garcia has already won the hearts of many with her inspiring story and her admirable dedication to honoring her grandparents’ legacy.

News Source : EssentiallySports

Source Link :“Both Passed Away Last Year…Was Very Hard”: Bodybuilding Sensation Sets Foot in Online Fitness Championship for a Heartfelt Reason/