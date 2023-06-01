Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bodybuilding Legend “Mighty” Mike Quinn Passes Away at 61: Cause of Death Unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Professional Bodybuilder “Mighty” Mike Quinn Dies at 61: What Was His Cause of Death?

On May 30, 2023, the sister of retired IFBB professional bodybuilder “Mighty” Mike Quinn announced his death on Facebook. Mike was known for his charisma and outspokenness about taboo subjects in the industry, such as steroid use.

What Was Mike Quinn’s Cause of Death?

According to Kellie Quinn’s memorial post, Mike had been battling an illness before he passed away. An exact cause of death has not been announced at this time.

Early Life and Bodybuilding Career

Despite not becoming a professional bodybuilder until adulthood, Mike had a passion for fitness and training from the age of 13. He started powerlifting and eventually lifted 220 pounds in a session. At 18, he began his bodybuilding career.

Achievements and Competitions

Mike participated in at least four Mr. Olympia competitions and came in fifth place in 1988. He also won the NABBA Mr. Universe London, a title he shares with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Steroid Use and Retirement

Throughout his career, Mike was open about his use of steroids, which is considered taboo in many sporting communities. After retiring in 1999, he began sharing bodybuilding advice and training on his Instagram.

Condolences

Mike Quinn’s fans, friends, and family are heartbroken by his passing. Distractify sends condolences during this difficult time.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Professional Bodybuilder “Mighty” Mike Quinn Has Died at 61 — What Was His Cause of Death?/